The Bread Swap For Sweet Breakfast Sandwiches That's Simply Genius

Bagels, English muffins, croissants: What do these all have in common? Besides being bread types, they've all had a turn as the outer layer of a breakfast sandwich, either served up hot at a fast food counter or maybe even in your own kitchen. While these savory options are good and can definitely hit the spot, you could partake in a little flavor dance called "sweet and savory" instead. Want to take your breakfast sandwiches to the next level? Swap out those bagels, English muffins, and croissants for donuts.

You heard right: donuts. You can either cut them in half or use two whole ones as the bread for your next breakfast sandwich. The sweetness of the donut batter, as well as any glaze, icing, or even filling, will complement only too well the savory elements of the breakfast meat like bacon or sausage, egg, hash brown, and cheese. In fact, they'll go together so well that you might have to stop yourself from making these treats too often!