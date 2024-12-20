The Bread Swap For Sweet Breakfast Sandwiches That's Simply Genius
Bagels, English muffins, croissants: What do these all have in common? Besides being bread types, they've all had a turn as the outer layer of a breakfast sandwich, either served up hot at a fast food counter or maybe even in your own kitchen. While these savory options are good and can definitely hit the spot, you could partake in a little flavor dance called "sweet and savory" instead. Want to take your breakfast sandwiches to the next level? Swap out those bagels, English muffins, and croissants for donuts.
You heard right: donuts. You can either cut them in half or use two whole ones as the bread for your next breakfast sandwich. The sweetness of the donut batter, as well as any glaze, icing, or even filling, will complement only too well the savory elements of the breakfast meat like bacon or sausage, egg, hash brown, and cheese. In fact, they'll go together so well that you might have to stop yourself from making these treats too often!
What is the best donut to use for breakfast sandwiches?
You could really use any donut for your breakfast sandwich — a nice cake variety, a simple iced maple, or even a jelly-filled (though, admittedly, it would be best eaten with a knife and fork). But the best donut for the job will be a glazed yeast donut. Now, while you could take your chances with a Krispy Kreme, it might not be large or sturdy enough to hold up to everything that goes inside. So, if you have a local bakery that makes its glazed donuts bigger with a more robust interior, those are the ones you'll want to use. (Pro tip: You can also use day-old donuts since they'll be a little firmer.)
You might also consider making your own donuts just for this purpose. If you have a donut pan and a recipe, great! You'll have more control over the firmness of the donuts and how much glaze they get. While the glaze is delicious as part of a breakfast sandwich, it can be a little slippery.