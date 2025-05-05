Grocery Store-Bought Donut Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Some of the best donuts ever can be procured almost anywhere in the U.S. From the best grocery store chains for budget shoppers to upscale food emporiums, there's a bakery on the premises where the donuts come out hot every morning. Chains like Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and a resurgent Tim Hortons dot the landscape with hundreds or thousands of locations. And yet still, there exists a preference, and a huge market, for packaged, shelf-stable donuts. Most likely prepared at a large industrial facility in massive quantities hundreds or thousands of miles away from the average store, these are the kinds of donuts you'll find in convenience stores, big box stores, and supermarkets of every size. They're shelved right alongside the snacks, the candy, or the loaves of bread.

These types of products all seem to take on the same format: dense, cake-like donuts given a coating or frosting of chocolate, powdered sugar, or cinnamon, perfect for keeping in a pantry for days or even weeks — an advantage over fresh-baked, eat-them-now yeast-type donuts. There exists a staggering number of brands of these donuts, and so many flavors churned out on a regular basis, made just for certain stores or by dedicated mega-bakeries who distribute them everywhere. Here's The Takeout's ranking of packaged grocery store donut brands, from least palatable to the ones that can contend with hot and fresh donuts.