The Biggest Red Flags When Grocery Shopping At Target
Target has a devoted following, and for good reason. It boasts a stellar reputation for curated products that are on trend, and quite frankly, fun to browse. But even with Target's allure, it's best to use caution when shopping in the grocery department.
Food shopping at Target has evolved quite a bit over the past three decades. SuperTargets emerged onto the scene in 1995 — and it was the dawn of grocery section at Target, with fresh produce, dairy, and meat. It was only in the past five years or so that Target has significantly grown its food offerings, with more organic goods and specialty items.
While more options are a huge convenience factor, with any expansion comes growing pains — and even the potential for poor quality control. There are no doubt some standout grocery items you should be buying ay Target. But dubious inventory stock and questionable produce, meat, and even bakery items are a few warning signs that can be easily avoided — if you know what to keep an eye out for when perusing groceries at Target. Prices may vary.
Overpriced name-brand food products
Brand name foods will typically be pricier at Target. That's because Target has three terrific in-house grocery brands — Good & Gather, Market Pantry, and Favorite Day. Good & Gather was rebranded as a more upscale version of the 15-year Market Pantry brand. Good & Gathers prizes itself on being made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or synthetic colors. Favorite Day is the newest of the bunch, unveiled in 2021. Even with the facelifts, redesigned packages, and high-quality claims, Target grocery brands are still more affordable than the name brand versions. In fact, Target product lines can be 10% to 30% less expensive than their name brand counterparts.
From inflation to a decline in competition, there are several reasons groceries are still expensive. And so, the pricing of Target's in-house brand products can be a welcome reprieve in the grocery department. The highly rated Good & Gather class hummus can be as low as $3.29; whereas the popular Sabra Classic hummus is $4.59, more than $1 more. Even better, an 8-ounce bag of Good & Gather traditional sea salt kettle chips also have rave reviews at a mere $2.49; whereas a 7.5 ounce bag of the Kettle brand alternative is $4.69. This amounts to more than double the price per ounce. With Target's quality snack section, going for a name-brand is a red flag. Good & Gather can be a go-to for all things snacks — your wallet will thank you.
Subpar produce
Snack and dry pantry staples may be a yes, but fresh produce at Target is typically a no. The unreliability of Target's produce is a red flag. A recent Consumer Reports survey revealed that Target has some of the lowest marks in produce quality.
There's a reason for that. Target shoppers typically use Target as a hold over grocery shop for one off items, in between larger trips to the store. That means with intermittent shopping trips, shoppers are not buying fresh fruits and vegetables frequently enough before they go bad. You can certainly pick up the popular produce like strawberries, bananas, carrots, or lettuce. But there isn't a huge variety of options on Target's produce shelves.
If you do choose to purchase produce at Target, make sure to give that fruit or vegetable an extra careful scan. To avoid purchasing fruit that is past its prime, give the sniff test. Perfectly ripe fruit should smell sweet, with vibrant colors. Vegetable skins should be crisp and firm to the touch. Not all produce is a no-go at Target. It may just take a bit of extra inspection to ensure what you're buying is fresh.
Baked goods that aren't very fresh
Target has continued to expand their grocery options, but their bakery section is largely comprised of pre-packaged goods. This has led to divisive opinions on Target baked goods, and understandably so.
Target doubled down on its investment in the bakery department by introducing the brand Favorite Day. The two main product lines include Favorite Day Bakery, with basic breads and baked goods, and Favorite Day Gourmet, with more decadent confectionaries. The brand was created to capitalize on indulgence, and to complement Good & Gather. Anyone with a sweet tooth can appreciate the intention, but depending on your Target, bakery items are not as fresh as they appear.
Most SuperTargets do indeed have dedicated bakery sections, but this does not include all Targets. That's a red flag right there. Items from bread to frosted cookies are often pre-frozen. A wide array of soft frosted sugar cookies and mini cupcakes are fine, but they are clearly mass produced and have little resemblance to homemade. While you're already at Target, you're better off grabbing a box of cake mix and taking a few extra minutes to bake cupcakes and even cookies — because you can indeed make cookie dough from cake mix with just two additions.
Deviously displayed impulse buys
Target's strategy to position items that are only a $1 or $2 near the entrance or checkout is not a novel concept. These are impulse buys; unplanned purchases. And anything that is not on your list should make you do a double take — since it's potentially a red flag.
Target is trying to push through seasonal snacks or nick knacks. It's part of a broader strategy, also dubbed the "Target Effect" — an all too common phenomenon when you have a list of only a couple items you need and you find yourself with a full cart. This is exasperated when shopping while hungry. You leave with that strategically positioned seasonal bag of candy that you didn't intend to buy.
The temptation of impulse buys are appealing because you feel like you're getting a deal, and thus get instant gratification. The real downfall is that impulse buys can have a snowball effect, since this type of marketing makes people think that every item at Target is a great deal. So shoppers are more likely to add grocery items to their cart without scrutinizing the price. While easier said than done, try to stay true to your list, especially at Target.
Rotisserie chickens with bad reviews
There are so many easy weeknight meals to make with a rotisserie chicken, so it's never a bad idea to pick one up. But stick with your local grocer. Hovering around $6 dollars for a 30-ounce chicken, the low price for poultry should be a red flag. Reviewers note the Oven Roasted Rotisserie Chicken at Target is dry yet fatty at the same time. While the rub is tasty, made of brown sugar, spices, molasses, and paprika, many customers lament that the seasoning is inconsistent.
The connivence of a rotisserie is tempting, especially when you're too tired to think about dinner. Packaged in a transparent, plastic container, the appearance of the glistening, golden brown skin can be deceiving; recent reviews reveal customer dissatisfaction.
Not every rotisserie chicken is a miss. You can definitely get lucky and score a delightfully ready to serve dinner. But if you have the opportunity to grab one at another grocery store, that would be advised.
Perishable foods that do not last long
Perishable foods, from meat to dairy, are historically a driver of profit at grocery stores, but this has not always been the case at Target. Since most Target customers do not necessarily do their full grocery shop at Target, some of the meat and dairy do not have as high as a turnover rate. Basically, it's the same conundrum as the fresh produce; customers are not purchasing meat and dairy in large quantities at frequently enough rate, before these perishable foods can go bad.
It's a red flag since we know that perishable foods can spoil quickly if it is not stored correctly. And just as quickly become unsafe to eat. Across the U.S., there is not an universally used system for when a retailer gives a product a date for when it's consider the best quality. As a result, the various phrasing found on labels to denote quality dates can become confusing. It can range from "best if used before" to "use-by" to "sell-by." Regardless of the terminology, be sure to check both sell-by and use-by dates, and even more so for anything in the dairy or meat aisles. Perishable foods start growing bacteria as soon as you take them out of the refrigerator case at the store, so it's recommended to put the item back in your home refrigerator within two hours of placing the item in your grocery cart.
Meat that doesn't meet quality standards
Since meat is considered one of those aforementioned perishable foods, grocery shopping for meat at Target is not your best bet. Limited variety and options can be a red flag. Target does have high standards of animal welfare. But aside from following federal food safety guidelines, there is a dearth of information on exactly where and how the animals were raised. The labels for Good & Gather ground beef, for example, only lists the country of origin is the U.S.; not the exact state or location.
Reviews for ground beef at Target are high, but the ratings for quality are not. This is coupled with the fact that there is not an on-site butcher. Meaning, if you do have concerns about a specific cut, the answers may be muddled. Spending a bit more money at your local grocery store, or even butcher, can go a long way here. Or at bare minimum, you will be able to get answers to your cooking or grilling questions.
Too many rewards systems
With three different reward system, it can be complicated to decipher which is best. They all have some serious perks that are worth looking into. Target Circle is the free loyalty program, and Target Circle 360 is the paid membership. The Target Circle Card (rebranded from the RedCard program) is a store card that can only be used at Target. The various discounts, updates, and rebranding can be dizzying, and the confusion is a red flag.
To better understand what's what, let's start with Target Circle, which launched in 2019 as a coupon program. You can earn 1% in Target Circle rewards every time you make a purchase — but not by using a Target Circle Card. Target Circle 360 is the newest of the bunch. It's a paid membership, costing $10.99 per month or $99 annually. This is for people who really value unlimited same-day delivery, plus an additional 30 days to return purchases is another perk. You can liken it to Walmart+ or Amazon Prime. Lastly, the Target Circle Card is not new, but the name is. The Circle credit card, Circle debit card, or reloadable debit card gets you an extra 5% off. If you're not into counting coupons and only solely care about savings, this one's for you.
In spring 2024, Target implemented changes to all three programs. It's honestly hard to keep up. Do your research, and if you're still confused, stick with Target Circle. After all, it's free.
Inconsistent inventory
Relatively speaking, Target hasn't been selling groceries for that long. In 1995 Target dabbled with selling snacks and drinks and it wasn't until 2009 that it really started selling fresh groceries. Compared to other bog box stores, Target's grocery line is newer to the scene.
As Target grapples with the relatively recent growing pains, the retailer's heads admit they have been more conservative approach in planning inventory, following a trend of declining sales in food and beverage. That's why it would not be terribly surprising if your favorite trail mix wasn't restocked. But Target is making a real effort to overcome the inventory woes. At the end of 2024, Target pledged to lower prices on 2,000 items, including anything from Crisco Vegetable Oil to Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream Creamer.
In addition to the price chopping, you can shop more wisely by understanding how a store manages its inventory. When a store like Target stocks new items, items that are newly stocked move to the front of the display. So even with inconsistent inventory, a grocery shopping tip to always follow is to grab items from the back of the shelf.
Pre-clearance prices on a Monday
There's no doubt that grocery prices have changed the way we shop. Despite this reality, being mindful of discount trends can help you avoid any red flags of overpaying. It may only come down to a shift in habits on what days of the week you shop for groceries. The good news is that Target follows a markdown schedule that is easy enough to track. Food at Target more likely to go on clearance on Tuesdays.
If you typically do your food shopping at the start of the week, you're not alone. From personal experience, it's no secret that there are longer lines on Sundays and Mondays as folks prep for the week ahead. Mid-week, however, the grocery lines are not typically as long. While it may vary a bit by specific location and varying inventory, if you can, aim for shopping mid-week to help save both you time and money.
Flops in the frozen section
No matter what day you shop, as you meal prep for the week frozen meals can be a lifesaver. They are all about convenience, and Target has pretty innovative frozen selection worth trying. Creativity aside, some items in Target's frozen section should be flagged as missing the mark.
Frozen appetizers, in particular, tend to be hit or miss. Let's dive in. The Good & Gather chicken Thai basil spring rolls? A crispy delight dipped in the accompanying sweet chili sauce. The frozen lobster mac and cheese bites? Not so much. With only 3 out of 5 stars online, reviewers were disappointed with the quality and several noted there wasn't enough filling.
Other than appetizers, the frozen aisle can be a great place to get some cooking inspiration. The Good & Gather frozen Mediterranean-style seasoned quinoa, couscous & vegetable blend is a great lunch, especially if you add some grilled chicken or vegetarian protein. For an easy dinner starter, the Good & Gather frozen sautéed chopped onion cubes are an incredible flavor booster when you don't have time to dice raw onions. When shopping in the frozen aisle at Target, take a minute to check out some of the reviews if trying a new item. Even more so when it comes to the appetizers.
Mediocre in-house brand coffee
Understanding that coffee at Target has some mixed reviews can help you avoid any red flag purchases. Target coffee isn't the highest quality and the brand names are rarely a steal. In blind test testes, Market Pantry ground coffee is often deemed bitter, and lacking any real depth or complexity. Reviewers agree that the medium roast was bland, specifically is missing flavor. Unfortunately, the same is true for single-serve coffee pods, as well.
Now, if specialty flavors are what you're looking for, Target's Good & Gather does deliver on that front. Anything from caramel macchiato to vanilla toffee to double chocolate. If you're not seeking the highest quality cup of joe (not everyone is!) Good & Gather does have some playful flavors that span the gambit of cravings. But if quality is what you are looking for, perhaps leave Target coffee for other tasty ways to use up coffee grounds.
A confusing refund policy
Target was long known for a generous return policy, until recently. The change happened in late 2024, leaving many customers unaware that there was a shift in how the store handled returns. Now, Target has the "right to deny returns, refunds and exchanges." The well-intentioned change is to prevent scams and discourage fraud. That's not a bad thing. Target is responding to a trend of retailers losing billions of dollars as a result of fraudulent behavior, according to the National Retail Federation. But Target's lack of transparency about how the policy change was rolled out is a red flag.
Here's what you need to know: Target has not changed its original policy, which allows for most unopened items in new condition to be returned within 90 days. But what is considered most is up to the discretion of Target employees. If you are making a return at Target, visit Guest Services in the store with a valid receipt or return barcode. If you don't have this, which we've all been guilty of, at least bring the credit or debit card used to purchase the items and the store can attempt to look up the receipt. It's worth a try.