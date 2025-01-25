The Biggest Red Flags When Grocery Shopping At Target

Target has a devoted following, and for good reason. It boasts a stellar reputation for curated products that are on trend, and quite frankly, fun to browse. But even with Target's allure, it's best to use caution when shopping in the grocery department.

Food shopping at Target has evolved quite a bit over the past three decades. SuperTargets emerged onto the scene in 1995 — and it was the dawn of grocery section at Target, with fresh produce, dairy, and meat. It was only in the past five years or so that Target has significantly grown its food offerings, with more organic goods and specialty items.

While more options are a huge convenience factor, with any expansion comes growing pains — and even the potential for poor quality control. There are no doubt some standout grocery items you should be buying ay Target. But dubious inventory stock and questionable produce, meat, and even bakery items are a few warning signs that can be easily avoided — if you know what to keep an eye out for when perusing groceries at Target. Prices may vary.