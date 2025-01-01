How To Make Cookie Dough From Cake Mix With Just 2 Additions

Would you say you're a bit of a cookie monster? Because I sure am, and the best time of the year (in my humble opinion) has finally arrived. Houses are alive with warm ovens and the scent of sugary baked goods, people are jailbreaking their holiday cookie recipes out of storage for their once-a-year use, and bakers are busy whipping up batches of the perfect chocolate chip cookie to leave for Santa. But you know what else winter brings? Its obnoxious second cousin, seasonal depression.

In the midst of these dark, gloomy, frigid days, many of us — myself included — struggle just to slog outside in the morning, let alone jingle our merry way to the kitchen to bake. That's why these three-ingredient cookies are such a lifesaver. That's right: actual delicious warm cookies with just three ingredients, and ones that you can make in fifteen or so minutes, to boot.

To make these easy cookies, you just need your cake mix of choice, two eggs, and half a cup of vegetable oil. Dump your cake mix into a bowl, crack in your eggs, splash the vegetable oil in, and mix it all together. Shape your cookie dough into balls, set them on an ungreased baking tray and bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 6 to 10 minutes. That's all there is to it!