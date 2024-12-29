The Grocery Shopping Tip To Always Follow When Grabbing Perishables

If you've ever been grocery shopping, then you likely know what goes into making sure that you're buying the freshest products. Like the often unspoken rules you follow to select the best produce, eggs, or bread — there truly is a method to the madness... right? You keep the shelf life in mind and double check to make sure the milk you just purchased doesn't spoil getting from the register to the car.

As a veteran of shopping, I've learned a few tricks of the trade. Here's a simple and often overlooked trick that can help you avoid purchasing imminently spoiled food: reach past the items in the front and aim for the ones nestled in the back. By reaching towards the back, you increase your chances of finding perishables with a later expiration date; giving you extra days of freshness. This easy trick can make a big difference in how long your groceries last, saving you money and reducing food waste. (Your food waste, anyway, since any products that go bad in the store do get thrown out.)