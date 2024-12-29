The Grocery Shopping Tip To Always Follow When Grabbing Perishables
If you've ever been grocery shopping, then you likely know what goes into making sure that you're buying the freshest products. Like the often unspoken rules you follow to select the best produce, eggs, or bread — there truly is a method to the madness... right? You keep the shelf life in mind and double check to make sure the milk you just purchased doesn't spoil getting from the register to the car.
As a veteran of shopping, I've learned a few tricks of the trade. Here's a simple and often overlooked trick that can help you avoid purchasing imminently spoiled food: reach past the items in the front and aim for the ones nestled in the back. By reaching towards the back, you increase your chances of finding perishables with a later expiration date; giving you extra days of freshness. This easy trick can make a big difference in how long your groceries last, saving you money and reducing food waste. (Your food waste, anyway, since any products that go bad in the store do get thrown out.)
Why grabbing from the back helps extend freshness
Your local supermarket most likely uses a stock rotation method known as "first in, first out" to sort and manage their inventory. Through this method, items stocked first are moved to the front. This set-up incentivizes customers to buy them before they expire. This is particularly common for perishable goods like dairy, meat, and fresh produce, which have shorter shelf lives and need to be sold quickly.
So now you have the inside track on why grabbing items at the very back of the shelf serves you well when you're trying to maximize freshness. Generally speaking, the further back you go, the later the expiration date. For perishables like milk or eggs, this can mean the difference of several days, giving you a fresher product that lasts longer at home. Using this simple tip every time you shop can help you avoid unexpected spoilage and ensure you get the most bang for your buck.