Discontinued Hostess Snacks We'll Probably Never Eat Again

No matter how dark the world gets, we like to think that snacks are the perpetual silver lining. For better or worse, we live in the golden age of sweet treats, in which companies like Hostess play a vital role. For over 100 years, it has satisfied sugar cravings with iconic treats like Ding Dongs, Twinkies, Snoballs, and Donettes mini donuts, with even more quirkily-named snacks hitting grocery store shelves on a regular basis.

Sadly, not all of these treats have managed to stand the test of time. Like most snack brands, Hostess has had its fair share of hits and misses. It didn't help that the company went bankrupt in 2012, causing products to temporarily disappear off shelves. Some of these products never returned, joining a lengthy list of other Hostess treats that were discontinued over the decades. Certain losses have stung more than others, with the most popular discontinued products inspiring internet outrage strong enough to see actual petitions demanding their reinstatement to the permanent Hostess lineup.

This pressure has actually worked on occasion. In February 2025, for example, Hostess bowed down to peer pressure and brought back Suzy Q's – its beloved oblong-shaped chocolate cakes, stuffed with a white creamy filling – five years after they were last discontinued. However, the same can't be said for these discontinued Hostess snacks, which seem to be lost for good.