Give Leftover Halloween Candy A New Life By Making Brownies
Whether you stuff a pillowcase with candy or use the classic plastic pumpkin — Halloween night guarantees heaps of candy. While we deal with leftover candy and inevitable cavities, there's a delicious brownie recipe waiting to help you use up those last few sweets. Chocolate bars — whether it's Hershey's, Milky Way, or Three Musketeer — always find their way into the mix. Want to add a peanut butter twist to your brownies? Toss in some variation of Reese's: cups, bars, eggs, or even minis. But if peanut butter isn't your jam, fear not, nearly any candy pairs tastily with chocolate, especially in brownie form.
These homemade brownies made with leftover Halloween candy are all treats, no trick — well, maybe just a little trick. Making these candy-packed delights is simple, start by putting aside a handful of your favorite Halloween sweets. After baking your gooey brownies, add some candy corn or colorful M&Ms for a festive touch. And remember, when spooky season rolls around: a brownie a day keeps the ghosts away.
Crafting Your candy-stuffed brownies
Homemade brownies take some time but are a fun activity to do on a day spent indoors. Prepare your brownies as you normally would — whether from a box mix or your famous homemade dark chocolate recipe. Bake as directed, but remember to add the candy in the last 5 minutes to prevent burning. This way they'll melt just right. After baking, top the brownies with whatever you're craving: a Twix bar, candy corn, or a Mars bar. You can even section the pan, placing the chocolate bars on one side and smaller sweets on the other.
If baking isn't your forte or you're short on time, no problem, decorate premade brownies instead. You can even grab a few Cosmic Brownies if you're feeling nostalgic. Create a simple frosting by warming up chocolate and butter, pouring it over the premade brownies, letting it cool, and then arranging the candy in the frosting however your artistic mind sees fit.
If microwaving frosting doesn't fit the agenda, you can always opt for canned store-bought frosting — chocolate, vanilla, cream cheese, or a spooky mystery flavor. Spread the frosting over your brownies and decorate as desired, admiring the beautiful remnants of your Halloween candy before your first bite. These brownies are a delicious treat, an exciting craft, and a way to enter winter without completely saying goodbye to fall.