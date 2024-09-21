Give Leftover Halloween Candy A New Life By Making Brownies

Homemade brownies take some time but are a fun activity to do on a day spent indoors. Prepare your brownies as you normally would — whether from a box mix or your famous homemade dark chocolate recipe. Bake as directed, but remember to add the candy in the last 5 minutes to prevent burning. This way they'll melt just right. After baking, top the brownies with whatever you're craving: a Twix bar, candy corn, or a Mars bar. You can even section the pan, placing the chocolate bars on one side and smaller sweets on the other.

If baking isn't your forte or you're short on time, no problem, decorate premade brownies instead. You can even grab a few Cosmic Brownies if you're feeling nostalgic. Create a simple frosting by warming up chocolate and butter, pouring it over the premade brownies, letting it cool, and then arranging the candy in the frosting however your artistic mind sees fit.

If microwaving frosting doesn't fit the agenda, you can always opt for canned store-bought frosting — chocolate, vanilla, cream cheese, or a spooky mystery flavor. Spread the frosting over your brownies and decorate as desired, admiring the beautiful remnants of your Halloween candy before your first bite. These brownies are a delicious treat, an exciting craft, and a way to enter winter without completely saying goodbye to fall.