Leftover Pumpkin Puree? Turn It Into The Perfect Fall Coffee Creamer
I love a good Thanksgiving leftover. (Who doesn't?) But I don't love those weird hangers-on, like the three-quarters empty can of pumpkin puree in my fridge. There's too much to throw away, but not enough for pie or pumpkin bread. According to Rod Johnson, co-founder and Chief Values Officer at the socially-conscious coffee company BLK & Bold, pumpkin puree is perfect for DIY coffee creamer. Many popular store-bought coffee creamers don't even contain cream; making your own lets you control the ingredients.
"Pumpkin puree pairs perfectly with rich dairy like half-and-half or heavy cream," Johnson says. Of course, those aren't your only options. Add sweetened condensed milk to your homemade creamer for a richer, sweeter flavor. As for dairy-adverse folks, oat milk and sweetened-condensed coconut cream are also good options.
The DIY approach lends itself to customization. "Add real maple syrup for sweetness and pumpkin pie spice for warmth," Johnson says. There's a fine line between pumpkin-flavored coffee and coffee-flavored pumpkin, though. Johnson recommends going light on the puree. "Use a few spoonfuls of pumpkin puree with your dairy base," he says.
How to make coffee creamer with leftover pumpkin puree
Gently warming the ingredients together will help infuse the dairy base with the pumpkin flavor. "Warm it on the stove with maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, and a cinnamon stick for a few minutes while whisking," says Johnson. Feel free to experiment with other flavors, too. A dash of vanilla enhances the sweet notes while almond extract adds autumnal nuttiness. "You'll get those cozy fall notes that make your morning feel special, especially during the holiday season."
DIY creamer has something for everyone. It's a great way to enjoy a taste of pumpkin spice if you normally avoid overly-sweet creamers, but sugar addicts can still go all-out with custom drinks. "It's not overly sweet, which gives you room to add sugar or whipped cream if you prefer," says Johnson.
Your homemade creamer won't last as long as the preservative-heavy, store-bought stuff — but that's just an excuse to make more pumpkin spice lattes. "Let it cool, strain if needed, and store it in the fridge for up to a week," Johnson says. "Shake before using." Can't finish it in time? Use your homemade coffee creamer to make delectable, pumpkin-flavored icing.