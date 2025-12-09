Leftover Pumpkin Puree? Turn It Into The Perfect Fall Coffee Creamer

I love a good Thanksgiving leftover. (Who doesn't?) But I don't love those weird hangers-on, like the three-quarters empty can of pumpkin puree in my fridge. There's too much to throw away, but not enough for pie or pumpkin bread. According to Rod Johnson, co-founder and Chief Values Officer at the socially-conscious coffee company BLK & Bold, pumpkin puree is perfect for DIY coffee creamer. Many popular store-bought coffee creamers don't even contain cream; making your own lets you control the ingredients.

"Pumpkin puree pairs perfectly with rich dairy like half-and-half or heavy cream," Johnson says. Of course, those aren't your only options. Add sweetened condensed milk to your homemade creamer for a richer, sweeter flavor. As for dairy-adverse folks, oat milk and sweetened-condensed coconut cream are also good options.

The DIY approach lends itself to customization. "Add real maple syrup for sweetness and pumpkin pie spice for warmth," Johnson says. There's a fine line between pumpkin-flavored coffee and coffee-flavored pumpkin, though. Johnson recommends going light on the puree. "Use a few spoonfuls of pumpkin puree with your dairy base," he says.