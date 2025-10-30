14 Coffee Creamers That Don't Actually Contain Any Cream
A coffee creamer that doesn't contain cream? Sounds like quite the conundrum, doesn't it? Given that a homemade creamer could be just as easily made with two ingredients, it's hard to believe that many popular creamers on the market don't contain any cream at all.
So, what exactly are you dumping into your coffee cup every morning? The answer varies. In today's post, we're diving deep into the world of store-bought creamer, examining the ingredients of some of the most popular brands to see what's making them so creamy. Bear in mind that not all ingredients mentioned are bad per se; they simply aid in making the creamer more, well, creamy. Also, remember that though some creamers don't contain cream, it doesn't necessarily mean they're void of milk byproducts, lactose, or dairy; you'll need to read labels carefully when shopping to ensure that the creamers you choose to purchase are in agreement with your dietary lifestyle.
Ready to find out which cream-free creamers on the market are causing a stir? If so, stay tuned. We're featuring 14 store-bought creamers that, ironically, feature no cream, coming up next.
1. Coffee Mate French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer
If there's one quintessential brand everyone turns to for smooth, rich coffee, Coffee Mate is probably it. Still, Coffee Mate French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer doesn't contain any cream, yet still claims to be two times richer than milk. So, how does this popular coffee creamer manage luscious results despite not containing a lick of cream? The answer lies in its composition.
According to its label, Coffee Mate French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer contains soybean oil, cellulose gel, and carrageenan, all of which work to give this creamer its thick, rich consistency. There are other controversial ingredients included as well, including mono- and diglycerides both of which are known emulsifying agents that contain trace amounts of trans and animal fat. Interestingly, even without cream, fans continue to purchase Coffee Mate French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer without even so much as a second thought; a quick look at reviews on Walmart.com indicates customers are enamored with this traditionally flavored creamer, claiming it to be one of the most flavorful coffee enhancers on the market.
2. Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Creamer
Similar to the many name-brand coffee creamer options on this list, Walmart's Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Creamer doesn't contain any cream in its ingredients. Though meagerly priced, this Walmart-branded option is mainly comprised of water, sugar, along with sunflower and canola oil to help give the creamer a richer and smoother texture. In addition to these "vegetable" oils, expect Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Creamer to contain mono- and diglycerides and carrageenan, along with a dose of sodium casein, which is a derivative of milk. Just so you know, Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Creamer also contains artificial flavors and added coloring, so if that bothers you, you may want to skip this pick.
Those looking for creamer options that contain real cream may be tempted to side-step Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Creamer, and understandably so. Still, it's important to note that Great Value French Vanilla Coffee Creamer receives incredible reviews despite containing so many additives; many shoppers sing the praises of this Walmart-branded creamer, claiming it tastes and performs just as well as its brand-name competitors.
3. International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Creamer
International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Creamer is another popular brand offering creamy deliciousness to coffee fans, but like so many others on the market, this coffee creamer contains no cream. Instead, International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Creamer utilizes palm oil (often referred to as a type of vegetable oil) to improve its texture, despite the fact that this oil is also known to potentially increase the risk for negative health outcomes, including cancer, obesity, and inflammation. In addition to the use of palm oil, International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Cream has other very common non-cream ingredients, including mono- and diglycerides, and carrageenan.
In terms of flavor, International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Creamer has its share of supporters and adversaries; while many claim it's one of the best out there, others state that the brand has demonstrated a decrease in quality over the past few years. Either way, International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Creamer has a relatively strong fan base — even if it technically doesn't contain any cream.
4. Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer
This probably comes as no surprise, but Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer isn't the purest grab when it comes to creamer. Like the original sugar-containing option of the same brand, Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer contains a plethora of ingredients, none of which is cream. Expect water and soybean oil as the first two ingredients, along with emulsifiers like mono- and diglycerides, carrageenan, and dipotassium phosphate, often found in non-dairy goods to assist in achieving better texture. Aside from containing additives in lieu of cream, you should also note that Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer contains three different sugar alternatives in the form of maltodextrin, sucralose, and acesulfame potassium. And though the presence of these sugar replacements probably won't be a turn-off for everyone, it's something that's good to be aware of.
So, is Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer worth buying? According to reviews we've seen, most seem to think so. Whether or not it's for you will be up to you to decide, but you've been warned: Coffee Mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Flavored Coffee Creamer comes without sugar — and without cream.
5. Great Value Original Powdered Coffee Creamer
We've mentioned Great Value French Vanilla liquid creamer earlier in the post, but what about Walmart's powdered creamer variety? Is it possible that the retail giant utilizes dry cream to achieve ultimate coffee creaminess?
Afraid not. Though you could technically freeze liquid coffee creamer to make it last longer, powdered varieties like Great Value Original Powdered Coffee Creamer provide non-refrigerated convenience that traditional creamers don't. Problem is, Great Value Original Powdered Coffee Creamer doesn't contain any real (powdered) cream in its makeup. Instead, this Walmart-branded option contains ingredients we've seen even in some of the other liquid creamer grabs, including mono- and diglycerides, sodium caseinate, vegetable oil, and artificial flavor. Also, due to its dry creamer designation, you shouldn't expect it to contain water as its first ingredient; instead, Great Value Original Coffee Creamer is made up primarily of corn syrup solids.
At this point, you may be wondering how long powdered creamer will stay good after being opened, especially considering there's no cream in the mix. Generally speaking, you'll be able to hold onto it for several months at best quality. And though it won't typically require refrigeration, you should always make it a point to store powdered creamer in a dry, cool place for optimal taste, texture, and longevity.
6. Kroger French Vanilla Coffee Creamer
Another generic store-bought option, Kroger French Vanilla Coffee Creamer isn't the one to turn to if you want to get your hands on a true, honest-to-goodness dairy creamer. Instead, this cream-free choice is made of the same ole ingredients most non-dairy creamers on this list are, including vegetable oil, carrageenan, and sodium caseinate.
Though similar in composition and appearance, the reviews are split as to whether or not Kroger French Vanilla Coffee Creamer is worth buying when compared to its name-brand competitors. Some claim to enjoy the flavor of this store-bought cream-free creamer, while others claim the coffee enhancer is no longer what it used to be. Seems like the jury is out on whether or not Kroger French Vanilla Coffee Creamer is tasty enough to purchase; at only a couple of dollars for a 32-ounce container, we'd recommend testing it on your own to see whether or not it's deserving of a place in your morning mug.
7. Planet Oat Dairy-Free Caramel Oatmilk Creamer
Planet Oat Dairy-Free Caramel Oatmilk Creamer doesn't contain cream, though its makeup is a bit different from other options on the list. Made primarily of oats and water, Planet Oat Dairy-Free Caramel Oatmilk Creamer steers clear of certain additives like sodium casein and mono- and diglycerides and instead utilizes ingredients like sunflower oil, dipotassium phosphate, and gellan gum to achieve its thick, smooth texture.
And though some may still wince at the idea that Planet Oat Dairy-Free Caramel Oatmilk Creamer contains any additives at all, the truth is that its ingredients list is much shorter than some of the others on the list. It's also worth noting that Planet Oat Dairy-Free Caramel Oatmilk Creamer doesn't contain any artificial dyes or flavors, making it a breath of fresh air ingredient-wise, at least for some.
All in all, Planet Oat Dairy-Free Caramel Oatmilk Creamer is a great pick if you're looking for an option that's purposely non-dairy — though not containing any cream, most who have tried the creamer still love it.
8. Kroger Original Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer
Non-dairy, preservative-free, and void of cream, Kroger Original Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer certainly checks all the right boxes for those looking to avoid dairy. As a powdered option, Kroger Original Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer doesn't utilize dry heavy cream as part of its ingredient list, but opts to include corn syrup solids, vegetable oil, sodium casein, mono- and diglycerides, and a few other components to boost its creaming abilities without the use of traditional creamer.
So, what do folks make of Kroger Original Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer? Though most options on our list have received favorable reviews up until this point, this coffee creamer doesn't appear to get the same love. People on Kroger.com insist the creamer isn't worth the purchase, with one disgruntled customer stating, "It only makes coffee opaque but does not add any creaminess whatsoever. Chalk would work just as effectively and be just as flavorful. It's not worth the $2, and it's not worth the effort of carrying it into your house." Ouch!
9. Hill Country Fare Vanilla Caramel Coffee Creamer
Hill Country Fare Vanilla Caramel Coffee Creamer contains little, if any, lactose, which is a characteristic that's typical of many creamers formulated without cream. This caramel-flavored creamer is found at H-E-B stores and contains a whole gamut of ingredients, including sodium stearoyl lactylate, polysorbate 60, carrageenan, cellulose gel, and cellulose gum.
In addition to the aforementioned cream boosting ingredients, we couldn't help but notice an ingredient we aren't so used to seeing, and that's DATEM. Though most commonly found in bread, DATEM is often used to promote smoothness and make for an overall better mouthfeel when it comes to non-dairy creamers. And though the addition of DATEM probably doesn't pose an issue for some, the use of this additive, along with several others, may annoy customers looking for "cleaner" creamer options.
As for whether or not people think Hill Country Fare Vanilla Caramel Coffee Creamer tastes as scrumptious as it seems, we can't really say. With a lack of reviews on the H-E-B website at the time of publication, you'll need to determine whether or not this cream-free option is worth the buy yourself.
10. N'Joy Powdered Coffee Creamer
Another shelf-stable pick, N'Joy Powdered Coffee Creamer doesn't include dried heavy cream in its ingredients, but it does feature additions that work to improve its overall texture and flavor without it. Among these ingredients include the DATEM found in other creamers as well as mono- and diglycerides, palm oil, and sodium caseinate. Given its powdered nature, be aware that this coffee creamer is mainly composed of corn syrup solids; there's also artificial colors and flavors added to help with taste and appearance.
Aside from the fact that N'Joy Powdered Coffee Creamer doesn't actually contain cream, most people seem pretty satisfied with the product. Those looking for a creamer that doesn't require refrigeration, or simply don't want to deal with the headache of liquid creamers, which may sometimes come out of the bottle like slime (ew, right?), will enjoy this nostalgic pick. Reviews indicate that N'Joy Powdered Coffee Creamer makes coffee smooth and delicious.
11. Nutpods Zero Sugar Sweetened Vegan Pumpkin Pie Creamer
If you're a vegan in search of a pumpkin spice creamer that's worth your time, then Nutpods Zero Sugar Sweetened Vegan Pumpkin Pie Creamer might be for you. Unlike most traditional creamers found on store shelves, Nutpods Zero Sugar Sweetened Vegan Pumpkin Pie Creamer doesn't contain many additives; not only is this cream-free creamer carageenan and soy-free, but it's also plant-based and keto-friendly.
Of course, even vegan creamer options contain certain ingredients that aid in promoting their creaminess. Because of that, expect Nutpods Zero Sugar Sweetened Vegan Pumpkin Pie Creamer to still contain certain thickening and emulsifying agents like guar gum, gellan gum, and dipotassium phosphate.
Oh, and in case you're wondering how Nutpods Zero Sugar Sweetened Vegan Pumpkin Pie Creamer tastes, most people seem to enjoy it; just know that it has an almond milk and coconut cream base, meaning it might be an acquired taste for some.
12. Publix Non-Dairy Rich & Creamy Coffee Creamer
Publix Non-Dairy Rich & Creamy Coffee Creamer may not contain dairy, but according to the description on the Publix website, it works to make your coffee every bit as rich as one that does. Still, with virtually no reviews from customers, it's hard to say whether or not this cream-free coffee enhancer lives up to its rich and creamy claims. What we do know is that this coffee creamer contains all the usual suspects in terms of ingredients; elements like corn syrup solids, dipotassium phosphate, mono- and diglycerides, vegetable oil, and artificial flavors all make an appearance.
With everything considered, Publix Non-Dairy Rich & Creamy Coffee Creamer certainly isn't the purest on the market, but for those looking for a shelf-stable cream-free option, it works. Do keep in mind that this coffee creamer contains sodium caseinate; though the creamer is technically non-dairy, this milk derivative is an ingredient to watch out for if your goal is to avoid animal byproducts.
13. Barissimo French Vanilla Coffee Creamer
Barissimo French Vanilla Coffee Creamer is sold at Aldi's, and, by most accounts, is a pretty tasty option when you want to add velvety smooth flavor to your morning brew. Having said that, Barissimo French Vanilla Coffee Creamer doesn't contain any cream, nor is it plant-based, meaning you'll find typical ingredients that work in unison to create its irresistibly delicious faux creamy taste.
So, what exactly does Barissimo French Vanilla Coffee Creamer contain? Water and sugar are the first two ingredients, followed by a blend of vegetable oil (soybean and palm), sodium caseinate, and artificial flavoring. Don't forget the carrageenan and DATEM; both are used to give this Aldi-sold product a creamy upgrade even without the use of natural cream. And though there aren't many reviews of the Barissimo French Vanilla Coffee Creamer per se, there are plenty out there who claim this brand tends to pump out tasty creamer flavors in general, leading us to believe it's at least worth a shot — if you don't mind the absence of real cream, of course.
14. Starbucks Non-Dairy Almond and Oat Milk Caramel Macchiato Coffee Creamer
While it's true that most traditional Starbucks creamers on the market contain real milk and cream, Starbucks Non-Dairy Almond and Oat Milk Caramel Macchiato Coffee Creamer, and others like it, are exceptions. This popular store-bought creamer contains fewer additives than most and is made primarily of almond and oat milk. Even so, you can still expect to find gellan and guar gum on the ingredients list along with the addition of coconut oil. Thankfully, though, Starbucks Creamer Almond and Oat Milk Caramel Macchiato Coffee Creamer is void of artificial colors, flavor, mono- and diglycerides, and DATEM, thus making it a comparatively "cleaner" pick.
Despite its minimal-ish ingredient list, you'll want to use caution if you're actively avoiding animal byproducts; Starbucks Non-Dairy Almond and Oat Milk Caramel Macchiato Coffee Creamer isn't marketed as vegan as of the time of publication. Regardless, this creamer gets rave reviews on Starbucks.com with many fans claiming it to be one of their favorites; just be ready to pay a little more for this caramel-y indulgence as it's priced higher than your average creamer selection at around $5 for a 28-ounce container at our local Target.