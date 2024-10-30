You Only Need 2 Ingredients For A Delectable Homemade Coffee Creamer

A good cup of coffee is an international love language. Be it an espresso at a café in Italy, a café allongé on the stoops of Paris, or a cup of cold brew from a cozy corner of an American coffeehouse, you know from the first sip when you've found a great cup. These days, brewing a cup of joe at home is common practice, with about two out of three Americans preferring coffee from their own kitchen, according to Drive Research. It only makes sense, then, to make creamer at home as well.

With studies showing that about 77% of people use some kind of creamer in their daily coffee, the time has come to move past the long-standing debate over black coffee and embrace the future of coffee excellence. To make a batch of homemade coffee creamer, all that's needed is one can of sweetened condensed milk and 1 ½ cups of either half-and-half or heavy cream. At the grocery store, you don't even have to leave the same aisle to collect everything you need for this recipe. It's entirely too easy to craft your own version of a Starbucks coffee creamer or Coffee Mate creamer with only these two ingredients that leave you with a coffee that rivals any high-end café.