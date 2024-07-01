The Coffee Mate Orange Cream Pop Creamer Isn't As Gross As It Sounds

For some people, the only way to rouse themselves out of bed each day is with the promise of a perfect cup of coffee. The sun shining on these summer mornings may be a sign to shake up your usual coffee flavors with something new and out of the box.

Advertisement

Inspired by the joy of a hot summer's day and nostalgia for ice cream truck fun, Coffee Mate is launching a limited-edition coffee creamer flavor. The new Orange Cream Pop Flavored Duo Coffee Creamer is supposed to taste both fresh and rich with its combination of fruity orange and cream flavors. This limited edition release is part of the brand's Duo line. The Duo line of creamers pairs two complementary flavors together into one creamer. Previous releases for this line included the highly popular Peanut Butter and Jelly Flavored Duo and the Vanilla Caramel Duo.

To try the newest Orange Cream Pop Duo, curious coffee drinkers will have to go on the Coffee Mate website starting at noon Eastern time on July 12 or July 22 to grab a 16-fluid-ounce bottle for $2.17. The bottles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can only buy one bottle per order. Only a limited number of bottles will be made available each day, and once they're sold out, that's it — you'll have to contend with the resale market to try to get your hands on one. Before the official launch dropped, I tasted the new creamer to see if oranges belonged in my morning cup of Joe. It wasn't terrible, but it's safe to say I won't be adding this to my daily coffee routine.

Advertisement