Wait, Coffee Creamer Doesn't Actually Contain Cream?

Coffee creamer is more of a feat of edible engineering than it is a delicious dairy treat. The first coffee creamer was introduced to grocery stores in 1950 before Coffee-Mate became the first widely available non-dairy creamer in 1961. Coffee creamer today is usually used in its refrigerated liquid form, but there are also dry powdered creamers that are shelf-stable. Instead of milk or half-and-half coming straight from the cow, coffee creamers are designed to mimic the taste and texture of cream in your coffee through a specialized formula of corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil, and stabilizers. You can get unsweetened creamer to take the place of plain cream in your coffee, but most options available come heavily sweetened and flavored with options like French vanilla and salted caramel, all the way down to dessert flavors like chocolate chip cookie and tiramisu.

Few brands of creamer today use real milk and cream unless they are specifically designed as such, but that does not make all coffee creamers vegan-friendly, as they often include milk proteins like casein. Other than vegan-specific creamers made of oat, cashew, almond, coconut, and other milk alternatives, you should always read the ingredients list to see what is in your creamer. These creamers are good for a once-in-a-while treat — even I, as a black coffee drinker, will splurge with a splash of hazelnut creamer from time to time — but people should avoid using too much creamer every day. Thickeners like carrageenan (which is derived from seaweed) have been linked to gastrointestinal discomfort and inflammation, and are loaded with added sugar. A serving size of just one tablespoon can contain over five grams of added sugar, and many users pour more than a single serving into their coffee mugs.

With that being said, everything in moderation, as the old saying goes. A dash of creamer every so often is not going to kill you. Although black coffee is easily the lowest calorie and most natural way of drinking your morning joe, it might be best to stick to real milk or cream for your daily coffee.