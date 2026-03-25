12 Name Brand Dupes You'll Find For Cheap At Dollar Tree
Times have been tough for a while, and even at Dollar Tree, not everything costs a dollar anymore. In fact, nothing does, since the chain essentially transitioned to Buck-and-a-Quarter Tree back in 2021 and now sells some premium items costing up to $7. Even so, it's still a great place to score bargain-priced groceries. The name brand items the store carries aren't always the best buys, but a few of these did make our list of the best Dollar Tree food finds of 2025). If you go with generics, that's where you'll find the real savings. Some of these products may even have a familiar look to them, as they're sometimes patterned after the more popular, name brand items.
It's not guaranteed that you'll prefer each and every one of these Dollar Tree finds to whatever original it's knocking off. Quality is pretty subjective, so your experience will depend on your individual tastes. These items are all worth a try, however, since they cost less than better-known brands. After all, in these inflationary times, we can't all indulge our Ina Garten tastes on a Dollar Tree dinners budget. In my experience as a veteran penny pincher and Dollar Tree shopper, I can testify that everything on this list is good enough to get the job done as well as being sufficiently wallet-friendly to make the experiment worth your while.
Bumble Bee-style snack kits
You're supposed to save the best for last, but I'm going to kick off this list with one of my go-to Dollar Tree grocery items: Brunswick snack kits. Each consists of a canned meat item plus a tiny plastic spoon and a package of crackers. They come in six tasty varieties: tuna salad, everything-seasoned tuna salad, lemon pepper tuna salad, ranch tuna salad, chicken salad, and buffalo-style chicken salad (my son and I like this one best). They're selling for $1.50 apiece as compared to the name brand Bumble Bee Snack on the Run kits which are currently priced between $1.99 (chicken) and $2.19 (tuna) at Kroger.
A Kraft-y mac and cheese knockoff
Boxed mac and cheese is equal parts convenience and comfort. It tends to be relatively cheap, too — a four-serving box of Kraft Deluxe Mac and Cheese sells for $2.91 at Walmart, making each serving about $0.73. You know what's even cheaper, though? Premier Pantry Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese, which also consists of elbow macaroni in a creamy cheddar sauce. It's priced at $1.50 for three servings, which comes out to 50 cents per portion.
Velveeta-ish shells and cheese
Not an elbow mac fan? Me either, but it's not the only permissible pasta for making macaroni and cheese. In fact, Velveeta sells a shells and cheese dinner that Walmart is listing at $2.97 for a three-serving box. Dollar Tree, not to be outdone, has its own Premier Pantry Original Premium Shells and Cheese. This product also makes three servings but, at $1.50, comes in at half the price.
Flamin' Hot fake-outs
The "Flamin' Hot" movie may not have been Oscar material, but it's still the only one that brought a favorite snack food to the big screen. Flamin' Hot Cheetos, however, may have let the fame go to their heads since the crunchy cheese twists have gotten pretty pricey these days: $5.49 for an 8½-ounce bag at Kroger. A 7-ounce bag of not-so-famous Brim's Fiery Hot Crunchy Cheese Curls, however, will set you back just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Takis-style tortilla chips
Takis may not have their own movie just yet, but they, too, are a pretty popular snack these days. This popularity, alas, comes at a price — Kroger sells 3¼-ounce bags of chili pepper and lime Takis Fuego for $2.19. Dollar Tree, however, has a much cheaper version of its own chili and lime rolled chips called Fieras. For just $1.25, you can get a relatively generous 5 ounces.
Fritos dip dupes
Want some cheese dip to go with those chips? You could go with Fritos dips in either mild cheddar or jalapeño cheddar, both of which cost $3.98 per nine-ounce can at Walmart. This comes out to nearly a quarter per tablespoon, which may not break the bank, but it still adds up. A much more wallet-friendly option would be Dollar Tree's Homestyle Select canned cheese dips, which are available in jalapeño cheddar and nacho cheese. These cost $1.25 for nine ounces, which amounts to only about $0.07 per tablespoon.
Slightly less original Louisiana hot sauce
Who invented Louisiana-style hot sauce? We can't say for sure, but the brand that styles itself The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce has been around since 1928. Louisiana Supreme Hot Sauce may not be able to boast nearly 100 years of history, but it does have a much lower number on the price tag. At Kroger, 12 ounces of the name brand sauce sells for $3.59, while at Dollar Tree you can purchase 17 ounces of the generic for just $1.50. I can vouch for the fact that while it's not super incendiary, it does provide a sufficient amount of spice and vinegary tang.
Worcestershire sauce without the fancy pedigree (or price tag)
Yet another Dollar Tree condiment that prioritizes price over pedigree is Worcestershire sauce. Lea and Perrins, which bills itself as the original Worcestershire sauce, dates back to 1837 and costs $8.53 per 20-ounce bottle at Walmart. In contrast, you can pick up a 10-ounce bottle of Pantry Basix Worcestershire Sauce for $1.50 at Dollar Tree. The generic packaging lacks a brown paper wrapper, and the label suggests the sauce contains no tamarind juice, but I haven't found either drawback to be a problem. I use this condiment on a regular basis and have never noticed a huge amount of difference between it and the more expensive brand.
Smuckers-ish squeezable fruit spreads
Applying jam or jelly straight from the jar can be messy. If you're spreading it on toast, there's a chance of getting crumbs back in the jar, and the same thing might happen with peanut butter if you're lazy like me and don't rinse the knife. Fruit spreads in squeezable jars, however, allow the product to remain uncontaminated. At Kroger, you could pay $3.49 for 20 ounces of Smucker's Squeeze Jelly in either grape or strawberry. Dollar Tree's Pampa grape and strawberry squeeze-bottle fruit spreads, however, are priced at $1.50 for 19 ounces, which amounts to a 58% decrease in cost.
Peanut butter cups that are cheaper (and maybe better) than Reese's
One of Dollar Tree's sleeper brands is a line of candies sold under the Landmark Confections name. One Redditor started a thread proclaiming, "I love this candy, better than name brand, especially the p.b cups!!" Commenters concurred that they are, indeed, delicious. Not to mention, Landmark Peanut Butter Cups are also pretty affordable. A 4½-ounce bag sells for $1.25, while you would pay $5.97 for 10½ ounces of Reese's mini cups at Walmart, roughly half the cost by weight.
Peppermint patties that let you get the same sensation for a lot less money
Peanut butter cups aren't the only gem in the Landmark Confections lineup — the peppermint patties are also excellent, and just as cheap. $1.25 will buy you 4½ ounces of Landmark Confections Peppermint Patties at Dollar Tree. Over at Kroger, $1.99 will only score you a single, 1.4-ounce York Peppermint Pattie. This isn't a case of quality over quantity, either, since these Dollar Tree candies also have fans who prefer them over the name brand version.
An all-American Dr. Pepper dupe
Dollar Tree's in-house soda brand goes by the patriotic moniker of Stars and Stripes. Most of the offerings don't seem to duplicate any specific brands but are instead just generic flavors like cola, grape, and lemon-lime. One beverage, however, was clearly modeled after a more famous drink: Dr. Stripes. This soda is sold in two-liter plastic bottles priced at $1.25. You'd pay more than double that amount for its semi-eponym, Dr. Pepper, since two liters cost $2.97 at Walmart.