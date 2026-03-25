12 Name Brand Dupes You'll Find For Cheap At Dollar Tree

Times have been tough for a while, and even at Dollar Tree, not everything costs a dollar anymore. In fact, nothing does, since the chain essentially transitioned to Buck-and-a-Quarter Tree back in 2021 and now sells some premium items costing up to $7. Even so, it's still a great place to score bargain-priced groceries. The name brand items the store carries aren't always the best buys, but a few of these did make our list of the best Dollar Tree food finds of 2025). If you go with generics, that's where you'll find the real savings. Some of these products may even have a familiar look to them, as they're sometimes patterned after the more popular, name brand items.

It's not guaranteed that you'll prefer each and every one of these Dollar Tree finds to whatever original it's knocking off. Quality is pretty subjective, so your experience will depend on your individual tastes. These items are all worth a try, however, since they cost less than better-known brands. After all, in these inflationary times, we can't all indulge our Ina Garten tastes on a Dollar Tree dinners budget. In my experience as a veteran penny pincher and Dollar Tree shopper, I can testify that everything on this list is good enough to get the job done as well as being sufficiently wallet-friendly to make the experiment worth your while.