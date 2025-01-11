Why Is Dollar Tree Dinners Gaining Popularity On TikTok?

Rebecca Chobat, aka Dollar Tree Dinners, is a TikTok creator who has been using her platform of 2.7 million followers to share recipes for low-budget meals that anyone can purchase at Dollar Tree. Since starting in 2022, she has created many videos showcasing a variety of meals, even making a $10 haul yield meals for three days.

Her popularity spiked this Thanksgiving season when she made a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for only $20 using food from The Dollar Tree. This included an appetizer of fried mac and cheese balls, a main course of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce casserole, and a dessert of caramel apple cookie bars.

Caleb Demeny on TikTok shared a video in which he noticed a woman shopping at The Dollar Tree using Chobat's recipes to make Thanksgiving dinner for her and her children, and he detailed how much they are helping people and how some people who are financially struggling are just finding out about her account and using it.

Since they've caught on, people have flooded Chobat's videos with support and have been inspired by her dedication to helping people feed themselves and their families. This has also opened more conversations discussing food insecurity and preparing meals on a budget.