Why Not Everything Is A Dollar At Dollar Tree Anymore

If you're looking to save money (and who isn't?) a dollar store can be a great place to stock up on affordable essentials. As one of the largest chains of dollar stores in America, Dollar Tree is often the first stop when looking for anything from inexpensive pantry staples to surprisingly trendy glassware. But if you've been to your local Dollar Tree recently (possibly while planning on cooking up a TikTok-approved Dollar Tree dinner), you may have been distraught to find that not everything costs a dollar there. In fact, some items may set you back as much as $5 apiece. That's because of a combination of rising costs and Dollar Tree's strategy of expanding the items they offer to attract more customers.

In an interview with CNN in 2021, former Chief Merchant David D'Arezzo said that Dollar Tree's fixed price point of one dollar had forced the chain to stop offering many customers' favorite items, including the frozen food section, due to rising costs. By offering higher-priced items alongside the single-dollar options, the store has been able to offer a more extensive range of products and brands.