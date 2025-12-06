Why Not Everything Is A Dollar At Dollar Tree Anymore
If you're looking to save money (and who isn't?) a dollar store can be a great place to stock up on affordable essentials. As one of the largest chains of dollar stores in America, Dollar Tree is often the first stop when looking for anything from inexpensive pantry staples to surprisingly trendy glassware. But if you've been to your local Dollar Tree recently (possibly while planning on cooking up a TikTok-approved Dollar Tree dinner), you may have been distraught to find that not everything costs a dollar there. In fact, some items may set you back as much as $5 apiece. That's because of a combination of rising costs and Dollar Tree's strategy of expanding the items they offer to attract more customers.
In an interview with CNN in 2021, former Chief Merchant David D'Arezzo said that Dollar Tree's fixed price point of one dollar had forced the chain to stop offering many customers' favorite items, including the frozen food section, due to rising costs. By offering higher-priced items alongside the single-dollar options, the store has been able to offer a more extensive range of products and brands.
Some things never change; these Dollar Tree finds are still only a dollar
While it's all well and good to diversify, what if you've come to Dollar Tree specifically looking for things that cost one dollar? Well, fear not. Despite the higher-priced selections, Dollar Tree hasn't completely lost sight of its roots. There are still some items that cost only a dollar or, in rare cases, even less. While the majority of the products you'll find at Dollar Tree are likely to be in the $1.25 to $2.00 range, one dollar offers can be found in the food and drink department and in their popular party supplies section.
For stocking up your pantry, Dollar Tree offers iodized salt for only $0.79, cornbread mix for $0.75, and two kinds of canned Vienna sausages (original or chicken) for $0.89. You can also grab some snacks, with several types of cookies and chips coming in at a single dollar or less. Meanwhile, if you're celebrating an occasion, Dollar Tree is known for affordable party supplies. Some items, including decorative ribbon bows for wrapping gifts and number candles for birthday cakes and cupcakes, come in at the one dollar mark.