Drink Your Next Highball Out Of This Almost Too Cheap To Be True Dollar Tree Find
While a trip to your nearest cocktail bar can be a fun, glamorous treat for a night out, sometimes you just want a tasty drink at home; whether to save money, avoid having to put on real shoes, or both. While there are guidebooks available to teach you how to mix your own drinks like a top mixologist, how you serve them can make a budget-friendly cocktail feel like a million bucks. At Dollar Tree, eagle-eyed enthusiasts have spotted highball glasses that not only look chic and stylish but are being sold at a price that feels too good to be true.
While Dollar Tree is beloved for its bargain food finds (especially pantry staples) its homeware options are also worth checking out — as these glasses prove. The Dollar Tree etched lines highball glasses are available in 14 ounce and 17 ounce versions. Whichever size you prefer, the glasses will only run you an unbelievable $1.50 per piece. That means you can have a full set of six for under $10. Even if you break one you can easily afford to replace it while avoiding the scourge of mismatched glassware.
Why cocktails are served in specific glasses
While the Dollar Tree highball glasses are amazing bargains to serve highballs or mocktails in, seasoned drinkers mixing up a martini will want it served in a classic martini glass. Cocktails are always served in specific cocktail glasses. And while it might just seem like a fun way to present cocktails attractively, different cocktail glasses are actually used to control factors which make the drinking experience more pleasurable.
Take highball glasses like the ones sold at Dollar Tree, for example. Highballs are served with ice and contain a carbonated element. The tall, narrow shape of a highball glass serves two purposes: to keep the ice in the drink from melting too quickly (resulting in a watered-down cocktail rather than a frosty, cold one) and to keep the carbonation in so that the drink doesn't go flat as you enjoy a leisurely sip. On the other hand, a wide, tapered martini glass is meant for a drink that's not traditionally served with ice. The wide brim and steep edges are meant to allow the aroma of the drink's botanicals to emerge while keeping the different ingredients from separating.