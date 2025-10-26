Drink Your Next Highball Out Of This Almost Too Cheap To Be True Dollar Tree Find

While a trip to your nearest cocktail bar can be a fun, glamorous treat for a night out, sometimes you just want a tasty drink at home; whether to save money, avoid having to put on real shoes, or both. While there are guidebooks available to teach you how to mix your own drinks like a top mixologist, how you serve them can make a budget-friendly cocktail feel like a million bucks. At Dollar Tree, eagle-eyed enthusiasts have spotted highball glasses that not only look chic and stylish but are being sold at a price that feels too good to be true.

While Dollar Tree is beloved for its bargain food finds (especially pantry staples) its homeware options are also worth checking out — as these glasses prove. The Dollar Tree etched lines highball glasses are available in 14 ounce and 17 ounce versions. Whichever size you prefer, the glasses will only run you an unbelievable $1.50 per piece. That means you can have a full set of six for under $10. Even if you break one you can easily afford to replace it while avoiding the scourge of mismatched glassware.