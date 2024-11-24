Your Go-To Guide To The Different Types Of Cocktail Glasses

With its distinctive V-shaped bowl and long, slender stem, the martini glass boasts one of the most recognizable silhouettes in all glassware. Associated with sophistication and elegance, this glass has been enduringly popular ever since it was invented in the early 1900s. However, the glass is not solely used because it looks the part; its design also includes several features that make it well-suited to serving martinis and other classic drinks.

First of all, the long stem provides ample space for the drinker to hold onto the glass without touching the bowl and warming the chilled but iceless martini. The relatively steep-sided nature of the glass is also a sensible choice as this prevents the mixed drink from separating. Finally, the wide opening is designed with gin martinis in mind as the greater surface area allows the spirit to open up, releasing its aromas.

