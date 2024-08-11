The Ingredient That Sets A Black Manhattan Apart From The Original 

The Manhattan has a well-established reputation as one of the classiest of classic cocktails. The formula is simple: two parts whiskey, one part vermouth, and a dash of bitters. Of course, mixologists will argue over ratios and other such details, but the basic Manhattan recipe hasn't changed much since its legendary conception in the 1870s at the Manhattan Club in New York City. However, several fun twists on the iconic drink have gained prominence over the years.

One such variation is the Black Manhattan, a delightfully dusky, deliciously complex cocktail. The key difference between an original and a Black Manhattan is that the latter swaps out the sweet vermouth for Italian amaro. Sweet vermouth is a rosy-toned fortified wine, often with a fruity flavor, while amaro is a dark, bittersweet, botanical liqueur (amaro is Italian for bitter). Swapping the vermouth for amaro gives the drink a delightfully herbaceous quality and its namesake dark color. Another thing that sets a Black Manhattan apart is that it typically calls for orange bitters in addition to the traditional Angostura bitters.