The 5 Best Dollar Tree Food Finds Of 2025
2025 saw grocery prices continue to soar — they're now around 30% higher than they were in 2020. (If things continue this way, we could be spending nearly $1,000 a month on groceries by 2050.) We're all desperate to save a few bucks on groceries any way we can, and one of those ways is by grocery shopping at the dollar store. I've been a Dollar Tree loyalist for years because it's always been significantly cheaper than certain other stores that deceptively include "Dollar" in their names but which sell most items for more. Even though Dollar Tree has also raised its prices, it's still a pretty good place to get budget-friendly groceries, including some name-brand items that sell for less than what you'd pay in a supermarket.
The items on this list are some of my favorite Dollar Tree finds from the past year. They may or may not be new to you, since with Dollar Tree it's kind of hard to know what's going to be in stock at any given time, much less when an item was added to the inventory. (Or, more to the point, when it will be dropped from the lineup.) All of them, however, were still available as of my last Dollar Tree trip, which took place in the second week of 2026.
Canned coffee in candy bar flavors
Many people tend to look down on canned foods in general, but that doesn't — or shouldn't — apply to canned coffee. I remember first discovering Taiwanese canned coffee in a D.C. grocery store back in the early '00s, and even today I make regular runs to the Asian grocer to get my Mr. Brown's fix. For domestic canned coffees, however, I'm quite happy with the selection at Dollar Tree. The store offers a wide variety of flavors at just $1.25 per can (which is actually quite a steal for this product). Two particularly fun ones are inspired by popular candy bars.
One of these is Victor Allen's Snickers Iced Coffee, which is fast becoming a fan favorite. One Dollar Tree shopper enthused, "The best iced coffee ever. The price is sure right!" Others complained the drinks sell out too fast. (If you see it in store, you might want to stock up.) The other one is Reese's Peanut Butter Cup International Delight Iced Coffee. Reviewers rave about this product, too, but bemoan the fact they can't always find it. One savvy shopper shared their plan to make sure they don't run out, saying, "I'll be there today to buy out my neighborhood store."
Chocolate-filled cone tips
Have you ever tried Trader Joe's Hold the Cone Tips? Genius idea: Fill the tip of a waffle cone with solid chocolate, just like the last bite of a Drumstick. (Or like TJ's own mini ice cream cones.) Trader Joe's is a relatively bougie store, though, and its prices reflect this. Instead of paying $4.49 for a bag of cone tips at Trader Joe's, you can pick up Dollar Tree's Mini Waffle Cones for just a buck and a quarter. Okay, admittedly, the bag is about half the size of TJ's version, but the price per ounce still comes out cheaper. What's more, it means acquiring this product without venturing into the dangerous territory of Trader Joe's, where you might succumb to the urge to fill your basket with even pricier items.
These waffle cone minis come in three different varieties: Milk Chocolaty, Dark Chocolaty, and Cookies n' Cream (chocolate cones with a white chocolate filling). Dollar Tree once carried a Strawberry Shortcake variety as well, but it seems to be discontinued. Dollar store sourcing being what it is (namely, erratic), they may well pop up again someday, so keep an eye out. Because the waffle cone treats are cookies, not ice cream, they're shelf-stable and can be found in the snack aisle alongside all the other cookies.
Chicken Steak-Umms
One of the items I've been pleased to see in Dollar Tree's frozen section is Steak-Umms, even if they are marked as a premium product costing a whopping $3.25. Sure, they're not exactly filet mignon, but they make a pretty decent steak sandwich. Dollar Tree has upped the ante with the addition of Steak-umm Sliced Chicken Steaks (something I will henceforth refer to as Chick-Umms), which can be had for a mere $3.00. If you can find this item in the supermarket, it can cost twice as much.
So, what can you do with Chick-Umms? A chicken Philly cheesesteak comes to mind, although I also like to toss them in hot sauce and top them with blue cheese crumbles to make a Buffalo chicken sandwich. (I'm not too fond of sandwiches made with chicken tenders since I find the breading neutralizes much of the flavor.) These savory shreds can also be tossed into a salad or stir-fry or used to make nachos, tacos, and quesadillas. They make a great pizza topper, too, and that's only scratching the surface.
Petite paletas
Just like everyone else over the age of none-of-your-business, I periodically need to rein in my unhealthy eating habits. In my experience, the best way to do this isn't through cutting out my favorite foods but by maintaining portion control. For this reason, I was thrilled to find a 12-pack of itty-bitty paletas selling for $5 at my local Dollar Tree. The same 12-pack sells at Target for $5.99 and at Walmart for $4.77 while the paleteria down the street from me sells full-sized ones starting at $4 apiece. (I only go there when I have out-of-town visitors.)
The Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Bars offered by Dollar Tree are available in two different varieties. The first is an assortment of creamy paletas in strawberry, coconut, and mango flavors. The second features cream bars (strawberry, coconut, and banana) that have been dipped in chocolate. The mango one has the fewest calories (just 70 per bar), but even the most indulgent — the chocolate-dipped coconut and banana bars — come in at just 110 calories apiece, which is something I can easily fit into my allowance.
A super-versatile seasoning blend
One section I never fail to check at Dollar Tree is the spice and seasoning shelf. The Supreme Tradition house brand is good for basics like salt, pepper, and garlic powder, but for out-of-the-shaker flavors, the Badia brand can't be beat. One of my favorite finds this past year has been Badia Vinegar & Sea Salt seasoning (it's fantastic on fries and popcorn), but the real star may be Badia Complete Seasoning, which is one of the spices everyone should pick up from Dollar Tree. It's a mixture of garlic, onion, salt, and other unspecified herbs and spices — some cooks speculate the blend includes coriander, cumin, oregano, and pepper.
According to Reddit, Badia's bold seasoning can transform bland scrambled eggs. It can also be sprinkled on steak, chicken, and pork chops or used to flavor potatoes and other vegetables. Try stirring a pinch into soups and sauces or, if you add some brown sugar and a bit of cayenne pepper, Badia Complete could also be the beginning of a beautiful dry rub.