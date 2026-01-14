The 5 Best Dollar Tree Food Finds Of 2025

2025 saw grocery prices continue to soar — they're now around 30% higher than they were in 2020. (If things continue this way, we could be spending nearly $1,000 a month on groceries by 2050.) We're all desperate to save a few bucks on groceries any way we can, and one of those ways is by grocery shopping at the dollar store. I've been a Dollar Tree loyalist for years because it's always been significantly cheaper than certain other stores that deceptively include "Dollar" in their names but which sell most items for more. Even though Dollar Tree has also raised its prices, it's still a pretty good place to get budget-friendly groceries, including some name-brand items that sell for less than what you'd pay in a supermarket.

The items on this list are some of my favorite Dollar Tree finds from the past year. They may or may not be new to you, since with Dollar Tree it's kind of hard to know what's going to be in stock at any given time, much less when an item was added to the inventory. (Or, more to the point, when it will be dropped from the lineup.) All of them, however, were still available as of my last Dollar Tree trip, which took place in the second week of 2026.