Simultaneously indulgent, protein-packed, and oh-so-comforting, scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple around the world for good reason. However, even the fluffiest, creamiest scrambled eggs can be a bit boring if they're only seasoned with salt and pepper. Luckily, the mild flavor of this morning classic makes it a blank canvas for personalization, ready to be zhuzhed up a million different ways. One of the quickest and easiest ways to boost bland scrambled eggs is with a shake or two of your favorite store-bought spice blend. If you're looking for some seasoning inspiration, the internet has suggestions.

According to many Reddit users, one underrated addition to scrambled eggs is Badia Complete seasoning. In a thread on the subreddit r/eggs, various individuals raved over the vibrant flavor of Badia Complete, noting that just a little bit of the savory seasoning blend takes eggs up a notch. Badia Complete seasoning (also known as Sazón Completa) is an all-purpose spice blend consisting of garlic, onion, monosodium glutamate (MSG), herbs, and spices. We already know that umami-packed MSG takes scrambled eggs to the next level, and Badia amps things up even further with a zesty, earthy flavor that transforms boring eggs into a bold new dish.