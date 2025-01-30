The Many Ways Scrambled Eggs Are Prepared Around The World
There are loads of opinions about the correct way to cook and enjoy scrambled eggs. But no matter where or how they are prepared, scrambled eggs are a ubiquitous comfort food. Low and slow with a splash of cream or quickly stir-fried with vibrant spices, every region across the globe has a point of view on how to prepare scrambled eggs. And none of them are wrong.
The love for scrambled eggs has transcended different languages and cultures — and for good reason. They are easy, nutritious, and tremendously satisfying. To change up your breakfast routine, or even lunch or dinner, different flavor combinations and techniques can inspire your next meal. A good scramble is even better when paired with toasted sourdough, steamed rice, buttered roti, or beans that are piled high.
It's well known that there are several different ways to fry an egg, but perhaps even more ways to scramble them. From an opulent brunch to a convenient street food snack to a nostalgic dinner, scrambled eggs have a rich history. The humble egg can easily be elevated into a surprisingly satisfying dish, and when cooked with intention, transport you to kitchen tables across the globe.
Oeufs brouillés in France
When it comes to scrambled eggs, the French are adamant about proper technique. French-style scrambled eggs are notoriously rich, slowly cooked over a low heat. The result is a creamy, soft curd that resembles more of a custard. To some, the dish is even similar to the consistency of porridge. While a loose texture for eggs may not seem tremendously appealing, it's in fact quite luxurious.
To enhance an already rich dish, butter, crème fraîche, or cream can make the eggs more decadent. But a creamy component is not entirely necessary. Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a legendary French chef, makes scrambled eggs like his mother taught him, a method that involves continuously whisking and aerating the eggs yielding a dish that's both creamy and fluffy.
Similarly, Anthony Bourdain's figure-eight technique, involves slowly pushing the eggs around in an eight formation, to create airy rippled eggs. Then, remove the eggs from the heat when they just start to pull away from the pan. Again, a semi-liquid texture is what we're looking for with a French rendition. So served in a bowl and eaten with a spoon rather than a fork may be best. Or better yet, as a sauce spooned over toast and garnished with chives. These eggs are unapologetically rich and thus best enjoyed in smaller portions.
Iri-tamago in Japan
On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Japanese iri-tamago, a firm scrambled egg with fine, crumbly curds. The dry scramble makes it an ideal topping for sushi, fried rice, or bento boxes. If a dish needs a pop of color or a bit more protein, look no further.
The approach differs from many Western techniques, with the eggs scrambled with long chopsticks . This helps break up the eggs and also yields a drier texture. That's because the quicker the chopsticks move around the pan, the finer the eggs become — the preferred scenario here. Iri-tamago should have an almost grainy consistency. The addition of sugar, soy sauce, and mirin (rice wine) creates a beautiful blend of distinctly Japanese flavors. A sweet, salty, fermented, and umami profile make iri-tamago a perfectly craveable garnish.
Scrambled eggs in Japan may also be referred to as tamago-soboro, which translates to minced. Think of the classic Japanese dish, soboro donburi, which is ground chicken served over rice. It's the same idea, since soboro can include any protein cooked into crumbly pieces, including eggs. Don't overlook adding a seasoned minced scrambled egg to top your next lunch bowl.
Menemen in Turkey
From a topping to a starring role, eggs are the main feature in the popular Turkish breakfast dish, menemen. Eggs are cooked slowly with tomatoes, onions, and chilies. The alchemy of flavors is enhanced with sweet red pepper and herbs like oregano or parsley. There is a loose comparison to shakshuka, the Moroccan stew. The difference is that in menemen the eggs are scrambled, rather than poached.
The dish gets its name from the small Turkish market town of Menemen, and originated from the Izmir Province in Turkey. Using traditional Turkish ingredients will take menemen to the next level; but there are also accessible substitutes. If you are unable to find Turkish sweet pepper paste, also known as tatli biber salçasi, sweet paprika is an easy replacement. If you can get your hands on sivri biber, the popular long, pointy green Turkish peppers, absolutely do it. They have a sweet, mellow flavor that's not at all spicy. If not, a deseeded green bell pepper works just fine.
The eggs are poured into the savory vegetable mixture, and cooked slowly over a medium heat in a skillet. In Turkey, a copper sahan is traditionally used, but any quality skillet will do. The key is to cook the eggs gently, constantly moving the spatula to ensure the eggs are cooked evenly. Remove the eggs right before they are set. Serve with a crusty bread or warm flatbread for dipping.
Anda bhurji in India
Another flavorful, bright scrambled egg variation is anda bhurji, but this time cooked with onions, tomatoes, and traditional Indian spices. The addition of chilies, ginger, and spice blends such as Garam Masala transforms these eggs into a fragrant, beloved dish that has a long history in Indian culture.
Anda is Hindi for eggs and bhurji translates to scramble. Ancient Romans were known to make scrambled eggs, and the addition of spices across the Indian subcontinent created the dish we know today as anda bhurji. The eggs are gently stirred into the veggie and spice mixture and softly scrambled for only a few minutes.
Each region of India takes a slightly different approach, but the dish remains tremendously popular throughout the country. Anda bhurji is commonly enjoyed in home kitchens in Northern and Western India but is also found in cities like Mumbai as an on-the-go street food snack. Toasting cumin seeds and sautéing garlic and other aromatics helps enhance the flavors. No matter where it is served, anda bhurji is best enjoyed with an Indian flatbread like chapati, a flaky paratha, buttered roti, or fresh pav, a delightfully airy bread roll.
Folded eggs in Australia
Go to any Aussie café and you'll likely find folded eggs. Cities like Melbourne and Sydney have a health-conscious, luxurious, and flourishing cafe culture. Brekkie in Australia has become an art form. And folded eggs are a mainstay. The creamy scramble is only lightly cooked, forming soft ripples. The addition of a good amount of heavy cream and butter yields a rich, silky, custardy breakfast.
The late, legendary Australian chef, Bill Granger, famously cooked soft, creamy scrambled eggs at his popular Sydney cafes. He is also notably credited by many for popularizing avocado toast. For Granger's folded eggs, he used a wooden paddle to slowly and carefully sweep the eggs around the pan, intentionally fluffing the eggs. This technique forms rippled spirals. The eggs are removed from the heat and continue to cook from the residual heat of the pan. If the eggs sit for too long in the pan, they risk becoming rubbery. The eggs are slid right from the pan on top of thick, toasted sourdough or better yet, avocado toast with a little rocket, also known as arugula.
Perico in Colombia and Venezuela
Equally as comforting, Perico is considered a Sunday staple in both Colombia and Venezuela. Scrambled eggs are cooked with tomatoes and onions to create a magical medley of flavors. The dish is simple, but the flavors are vibrant. Perico literally translates to parakeet – a nod to the colorful vegetables.
Different South American countries have their own interpretations of the dish, but the concept is the same. Coriander and ground peppers are more frequently found in the Venezuelan version, while you'll find the addition of scallions or green onions in Colombia. The pillowy scrambled eggs are cooked over a medium-low heat, forming fluffy, soft curds, until the pan is nearly dry. Every family puts their own spin on this classic dish, and that includes the presentation. In Colombia, the scrambled eggs are usually served alongside bacon or other meats, and in Venezuela, perico is accompanied by a starch like arepas, tasty corn cakes. And of course, plenty of cafe con leche.
Diner eggs in the United States
Scrambled eggs in American diners are cooked over a large, sizzling, flat-top griddle. Served with toast slathered with butter and crispy bacon, it's an all-American breakfast. Technically, classic diner eggs are categorized as hard scrambled eggs, which are dryer and cooked until firm. They are cooked in ample butter over a medium heat and can be embellished with cheddar or pepper jack.
Not all scrambled eggs in the U.S. have to have the reputation of being dry, chalky, or rubbery. For the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted, add any liquid in moderation. While milk or cream can add flavor, it's a splash of water that can really enhance the texture. A bit of water creates steam in the pan and that moisture can form a lighter, puffier scramble. Be mindful not to add too much water, you really don't need that much. More than a teaspoon per egg will negate the vaporization, and result in a diluted mess. The real trick to making diner-quality eggs at home is to scramble or fry your eggs in bacon grease. That's because cooks at diners don't always scrape the griddle between dishes, so that addictively greasy taste gets swept up with the eggs. It's a quick trick to help recreate the eggs you'll find in any diner across the U.S.
Migas in Mexico
If you're lucky enough, some diners will also have migas on the menu, more commonly found in the American Southwest. Migas is Spanish for crumbs — an appropriate name for a dish that was created to put the extra stale bread to good use. The origin of migas can be traced to Spain and Portugal. Today, migas are often made with fried corn tortillas or tortilla chips, which are quickly pan-fried with eggs. To many, migas are considered a cousin to chilaquiles. The difference is nuanced, but there is a difference. Migas are typically made from short, fried tortilla strips, whereas chilaquiles use corn or tortilla chips, fried in salsa.
As with most egg dishes, there are different regional interpretations. And migas are no different with seemingly endless variations. In Northern Mexico, you will find the salsa added directly to the pan while the eggs cook. If you travel to Central Mexico, the salsa is more of a condiment for the final product, served on the side. Some add onions, bell peppers, and even jalapeños to the eggs and fried tortilla strips. The commonality is that traditionally, migas are considered a hard-scramble. They can be served alongside refried beans for a completely delicious Mexican-inspired meal.
Trúng Chiên in Vietnam
Scrambled eggs in Vietnam are known to have an Eastern flair, seasoned with fish sauce and a pinch of sugar. Trúng is Vietnamese for eggs and chiên can be translated to fried. Therefore, trúng chiên refers to both Vietnamese scrambled eggs as well as omelets.
Fish sauce is ubiquitous in Vietnam cuisine, adding an irreplaceable salty umami flavor profile. Like many Vietnamese dishes, it's all about balance. A primer with the world's leading authority on Vietnamese cooking will tell you that's why the salty fish sauce mixed with sweet sugar works so well — and even better with a squeeze of lime. The mixture creates a salty, sweet, sour dynamic that is distinctly Vietnamese.
The eggs are cooked over a medium heat with chopsticks or a wooden spoon. They are stirred only occasionally in broad sweeping motions, until just set. Garnished with scallions or sesame seeds and served with steamed rice or a baguette, it's an easy meal that hits every craving.
Khagina in Pakistan
From tangy to spicy, khagina is a South Asian scramble that features ingredients like tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and coriander. The Pakistani dish has roots in Persian cuisine, with the word khagina stemming from khaag, which is Persian for eggs. The dish has been around for centuries, with nods in several pieces of classic Persian literature – and even included in one of the earliest cookbooks published in Bengal. The egg scramble traces the history of the Indian sub-continent, and was enjoyed by royals in the Mughal dynasty. Food historians note that centuries ago the dish had more of a resemblance to a frittata, with eggs whisked with onions and sweeter spices like cardamom and cinnamon.
Khagina continues to take many forms. Today, you're more likely to find the dish has more savory spices, not too dissimilar to the Indian version of anda bhurji. Onions are cooked over a medium heat, with tomatoes and spices added once the onion is translucent. Then the eggs are whisked in and cooked over a low-medium heat until they form a soft, custard-like scramble. The layering of aromatic spices, create an incredible depth of flavor. Some recipes call for red chili powder, turmeric, or toasted cumin. Regardless, the spicy, veggie-forward scramble is best eaten with chapati, paratha, or toast.
Egg stew in Nigeria
With the addition of a few more ingredients, egg stew is an African-inspired scrambled eggs dish, made with tomatoes, Scotch bonnet chilies, and onions. The vegetables are cooked with the spices, and true to its name, the egg is then whisked into the veggie stew and cooked until scrambled. Also known as egg sauce, the dish is not solely Nigerian, but popular in several countries across West Africa. In some versions, the vegetables are puréed, while others opt for chopped sautéed veggies before the eggs are poured into the simmering sauce.
No matter the country, the spicy and herbaceous ingredients pack a punch. Spices like curry powder and thyme add a depth of flavor; but it's the crushed bouillon cubes that layer an irresistible umami bite. Bouillon cubes are a staple in Central and West African cooking, as a way to infuse concentrated flavor without having to make an entire broth or stock. Scotch bonnet chilies add heat and are also widely used in spicy pepper sauces. For tomatoes, plum or roma varieties are preferred since they contain less water content, so they don't dilute the sauce. In Nigeria in particular, egg stew is enjoyed any time of day, and paired with bread, rice, potatoes, or boiled yams. Or more traditionally, with Agege bread, a dense sweet white bread made from a rich, low-yeast dough.
Stir-fried tomatoes and eggs in China
From Africa to Asia, eggs and tomatoes are a natural pairing. Similar to Nigeria, in China the combination is considered homestyle comfort food. The glory of eggs and tomatoes in China is in its simplicity. The seasoned scrambled eggs are stir-fried with tangy tomatoes, and can evoke tremendous nostalgia.
Stir-fried tomatoes and eggs have roots in Shandong cuisine, also known as Lu cuisine. Over the decades, it's a dish that is more often passed down from generation to generation, rather than an exact science found in a Chinese recipe book. Different families have different versions, with some adding more acidity with Shaoxing wine, a Chinese cooking wine, some saltier with a dash of soy sauce, sweeter with more sugar, or silkier with sesame oil. No matter the exact ratio of ingredients, the eggs are cooked in a wok over a medium-high heat, and stirred well with a spatula or chopsticks. A final touch of diced scallions can level up a comforting weeknight meal, loaded with memories and meaning.
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout, Mashed, and Tasting Table.