Anthony Bourdain's Figure-8 Technique For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs

In an interview with Insider Tech, Bourdain gives an informative but no-nonsense treatise on his scrambled eggs technique. No water, no cream, no messing around. While you might think eggs are one of the easiest meals to whip up, there's a surprising number of ways it can go wrong. To follow Bourdain's fool-proof method, you'll need a hot pan (but not too hot), very fresh eggs, a bowl, a fork, salt and pepper, and good butter. Bourdain recommends gently beating your eggs, salt, and pepper with a fork in a separate bowl just before adding them to the hot pan. Though you might be tempted to pre-beat and refrigerate the mix until later, he warns this will end up in a grayish stippled sludge that looks more greasy diner, less classy French bistro.

You'll know the eggs are not over-mixed if you see a "ripple" of white and yellow in your blend as you pour them into the pre-heated pan full of hot butter, letting them form for a minute before getting to work. Here's where Bourdain works his magic: "I push them around using a sort of figure-8 pattern ... you don't want tiny little bits of egg as your final product, you want something fluffy, airy, rippled." When it comes to his perfect scrambled eggs, the less that's done to them, the better. Like many delectable dishes in life, it's simply a matter of quality ingredients, a little bit of technique, and a whole lot of patience.