Waking up to "eggs and bakey" is a delightful morning treat that can be light and simple, yet satisfyingly nourishing. The key to delectable scrambled eggs starts with warm butter. Add a teaspoon to your pan and let it simmer to a slight sizzle before you add any albumen to the skillet. Now that you're cooking with hot butter, the fun can begin. According to expert chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at the American Egg Board, there are a number of different tricks to get your curds softer and fluffier than buttermilk biscuits.

Remember to whisk your eggs prior to cooking them. Beat the eggs in a bowl and bring them to a froth before you throw them on the skillet. That adds air to the emulsion and makes for a fluffier end result on your plate. It also adds more uniformity to your scramble, according to our resident "eggspert" Serrano-Bahri.

One ingenious tip is to separate a couple egg yolks and add them to the mix with your whole eggs before you cook. "Adding extra egg yolks increases the fat content in the scrambled eggs, which contributes to a richer and creamier texture and provides more emulsification, helping trap air and create a fluffier consistency," Serrano-Bahri explained.

It may be a bit counterintuitive to some, but sprinkling a teaspoon of seltzer water into your beaten whisk can breathe life into your eggs as well. That adds steam to the formula, which expands the eggs and makes them feathery. Cooking, when deconstructed, is merely a lab experiment with heat and food, so good science always enriches a tasty recipe.