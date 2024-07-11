The Bubbly Addition You've Been Missing For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Eggs can be a delicious start to your morning or a scrumptious snack to end your night (especially eggs fried in bacon grease). They're quick to cook, easy to make, and only dirty up one pan. Most people can whip up decent eggs, but you may not know there's a secret ingredient that ensures your scrambled eggs are the lightest and fluffiest they've ever been.

Advertisement

That ingredient is seltzer water, and if you thought this bubbly beverage was just for mixed drinks or tempura batter, you would be wrong. Adding a little bit of seltzer water to your scrambled eggs makes them airy and fluffy in a way that milk or plain water just can't do.

If you're worried about the eggs tasting weird, don't; as long as you stick to plain seltzer there will be no additional flavor (so that means your fruity or floral seltzers should remain for drinking only). Also, it should go without saying, but don't use alcoholic seltzers (blech).