15 Spices You Should Pick Up From The Dollar Store

Think dollar store spices are too cheap to be good? Think again. While dollar stores might not stock everything on your grocery list, spices are actually one of the grocery store items you should be buying at the dollar store. These spices aren't just less expensive, but they're comparable to — if not better than — those at other retailers.

You see, it's not that dollar stores are cutting corners on quality. It's that traditional retailers tend to price gouge. In an interview with Business Insider, consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch shared that "name-brand spices are marked up close to 97%." When reviewing prices across different retailers, this number didn't surprise us. We saw several stores charging upwards of $4 while Dollar Tree charged $1.25 and Family Dollar charged $1.49 for the same spice.

To keep prices low, these dollar stores don't carry a huge variety of spice brands, but stick to budget-friendly options like Supreme Tradition and Colonna. Of course, not all of these spice brands are a hit with consumers. That's why we dug through countless online reviews and social media posts to find the ones that consistently received rave reviews for their flavor, freshness, and overall value. So if you're going shopping soon, here are 15 spices you should pick up at the dollar store.