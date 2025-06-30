15 Spices You Should Pick Up From The Dollar Store
Think dollar store spices are too cheap to be good? Think again. While dollar stores might not stock everything on your grocery list, spices are actually one of the grocery store items you should be buying at the dollar store. These spices aren't just less expensive, but they're comparable to — if not better than — those at other retailers.
You see, it's not that dollar stores are cutting corners on quality. It's that traditional retailers tend to price gouge. In an interview with Business Insider, consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch shared that "name-brand spices are marked up close to 97%." When reviewing prices across different retailers, this number didn't surprise us. We saw several stores charging upwards of $4 while Dollar Tree charged $1.25 and Family Dollar charged $1.49 for the same spice.
To keep prices low, these dollar stores don't carry a huge variety of spice brands, but stick to budget-friendly options like Supreme Tradition and Colonna. Of course, not all of these spice brands are a hit with consumers. That's why we dug through countless online reviews and social media posts to find the ones that consistently received rave reviews for their flavor, freshness, and overall value. So if you're going shopping soon, here are 15 spices you should pick up at the dollar store.
1. Supreme Tradition Ground Black Pepper
Ground black pepper is an absolute essential when cooking, which explains why countless brands crowd grocery store shelves. It can be hard to choose among them, especially if you're unfamiliar with the brands. If you need help, many people swear that Supreme Tradition's Ground Black Pepper beats the competition. One Instacart reviewer claims that this dollar store spice is "better than McCormick's or any other grocery brand," praising its "very pungent, terrific flavor and blendability."
Dollar stores stay true to their name (assuming you're rounding down, of course!), and you can find this 2-ounce jar of black pepper at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar for $1.25. Meanwhile, Amazon charges $4.20 for the identical product. If you prefer the convenience of online deliveries, purchasing Supreme Tradition Black Pepper on Amazon makes sense ... despite the premium. But dollar store prices are unbeatable, so if you're stocking up on spices at the dollar store, add this one to your cart!
2. Supreme Tradition Chili Powder
Chili powder is a staple spice that belongs in everyone's pantry. It's used in everything from soups and stews to chili con carne, and it can even add a spicy twist to Jiffy Cornbread. But while everyone should have this seasoning on hand, not all chili powders are created equal. The flavor profile of each brand heavily depends on the ingredients. Luckily, Supreme Tradition Chili Powder is super flavorful with just enough spiciness to satisfy that palate. The well-balanced ingredients include ground chili pepper, ground cumin, ground oregano, garlic powder, and salt.
On Instacart, Dollar Tree shoppers raved about this spice. "I really think this chili powder is far superior to other brands I've tried in the past. I love to use this in all sorts of dishes, and the flavor is excellent," said one reviewer. Another swears by this spice in their homemade chili, sharing, "It's not overly spicy, but adds the right amount of seasoning and a 3-oz bottle for $1 can't be beat!" Mind you, most of Dollar Tree's spices are $1.25 rather than exactly $1. But regardless, it's the best price we've seen for chili powder — and a quality one at that.
3. Tajín Clasico Seasoning
Tajín is a Mexican spice blend consisting of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. People go crazy for this seasoning thanks to its combination of tangy, spicy, and savory elements. It feels slightly addictive to us, and others must agree because die-hard fans put Tajín on just about everything, from sliced fruit and cucumbers to guacamole and popcorn. This fiery, citrusy spice also makes an excellent cocktail rim, adding a pleasant kick to margaritas and watermelon juice.
While you can buy this popular spice at just about any major grocery store, we recommend stocking up at dollar stores. Since its inception in 1895, the product has only been made by one company, Empresas Tajín, so you can rest assured you're getting the real deal. No matter where you buy it, this spice delivers the same quality, but what makes the Dollar Tree option ideal is that it comes in 1.6-ounce jars as opposed to the 5-ounce option. The smaller jar means you never have to worry about the spice losing freshness, unlike with the larger option. You could even buy several at a time, keeping one at work, one in the car, and one with your camping gear — because if you love Tajín, you'll want to keep it as handy as possible.
4. Badia Spices Seasoning Complete
Badia Spices Complete Seasoning lives up to its ambitious name, serving as a one-stop shop for your savory spice needs. It's made with garlic, onion, salt, MSG, and other herbs and spices. When combined, these spices have a satisfying umami depth and well-rounded flavor, which is essential for home cooks who value efficiency. It eliminates the guesswork and effort of combining different spices.
The 2.5-ounce complete seasoning blend has earned a devoted following at dollar stores. Fans consistently praise its versatility, recommending it for fish, chicken, vegetables, rice, and beans — essentially everything except dessert. This broad appeal explains why this spice blend frequently sells out at dollar store locations, making it one of those items worth grabbing when you spot it.
Plus, with dollar store pricing, you get great bang for your buck. Rather than purchasing multiple individual spices that might sit unused in your pantry, this single jar provides a foundation for multiple meals. And if you're looking for more ways to make cooking easy, check out other ingredient shortcuts that will speed up meal prep.
5. Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder
Do you plow through garlic powder in your kitchen? If so, save yourself money by purchasing this dollar store option! Dollar Tree's Supreme Tradition Garlic Powder is consistently described as having a high quality for such a low price. On Instacart, one reviewer explained, "[This] garlic powder has no taste difference when compared to other typical $6-7 brands!"
Another reviewer on the same thread praised the spice's texture, saying, "It's called a powder...but it's a granulated texture rather than powdery. I prefer granulated garlic over powdery, so this is perfect." There's a difference between garlic powder and granulated garlic, namely that the powder blends seamlessly, while the granulated stuff is coarser and blends more slowly. Based on the reviews, you may find this texture somewhere in the middle.
Garlic powder has endless uses and can be a convenient substitute for fresh garlic. And with dollar store pricing, you can feel free to use this spice liberally. It works well as a seasoning for meat rubs, pasta sauces, stir-fries, or veggies. It's also one of the many ingredients that add more flavor to store-bought pickles. Simply add a half teaspoon into the pickle jar, adjusting to taste.
6. Supreme Tradition Crushed Red Pepper
Crushed red peppers hit differently than most other spices on this list. Smooth powders like cayenne and paprika blend seamlessly into a dish, providing a predictably fiery kick with every bite. But crushed red pepper is coarse and chunky, creating an interesting texture alongside its heat. When you sprinkle it atop pizza or pasta, you get unexpected jolts of spice, which only adds to that spice-induced adrenaline rush. And if you're already a fan of crushed red pepper, reviewers encourage you to purchase the dollar store's Supreme Tradition variety.
The general consensus among reviewers was that Supreme Tradition Crushed Red Pepper offers a satisfying experience at an incredible price. These red peppers have a vibrant color and flavor, a super fresh smell, and they pack some serious heat that builds gradually with each flake. The quality remains consistent throughout the jar, so you can enjoy every sprinkle you consume. You can find a 1.76-ounce jar at Dollar Tree or Family Dollar for less than $1.50. Meanwhile, we noticed Amazon sellers pricing this same product around $5-7, while it was almost a whopping $10 through Walmart's online store.
7. Supreme Tradition Ground Paprika
Paprika is another widely used spice. You'll find it in ethnic dishes like Hungarian goulash or paprikash, or sprinkled atop classic deviled eggs. It also adds flavor and a pop of color to barbecue potato chips. But while many of us have cooked with paprika, not everyone knows what it actually is. Some may assume that the word "paprika" refers to a type of pepper from which the spice derives, but paprika actually isn't made from a singular pepper. In actuality, paprika is made of a blend of peppers, like sweet or bell peppers, and because the sourcing and ingredients of different paprika brands vary, so does the flavor. It can be sweet, spicy, or even bitter. When it comes to Supreme Tradition Ground Paprika, the flavor is surprisingly complex, with a pleasant sweetness and slight bitterness.
This dollar store find is great for those craving paprika flavor without too much heat. Consumers say it's comparable to many other popular varieties of bulk purchase paprika, but for a fraction of the price. If you're used to Hungarian paprika, don't expect the flavor to be quite as vibrant. But if you're looking for a standard paprika that isn't too heat-forward, Supreme Tradition Ground Paprika is a solid bet.
8. Colonna Everything but the Leftovers
Colonna Everything but the Leftovers seasoning brings the nostalgic flavors of Thanksgiving straight to your plate. It's believed to be a dupe of the popular Trader Joe's version, and the ingredients are almost identical. They both contain dehydrated onion, sea salt, black pepper, celery, rosemary, sage, and thyme. The taste is reminiscent of stuffing and gravy, so you really get all the flavors of the holidays without the actual leftovers. Naturally, this spice blend works wonders on anything roasted, like meat, veggies, and obviously, all those Thanksgiving dishes!
The downside to this crave-worthy spice? It may only be available seasonally. The Trader Joe's Everything but the Leftovers reportedly returns every year between October and December. Meanwhile, we couldn't uncover sightings of Dollar Tree's version since last December, leading us to believe it follows a similar schedule. For a taste of the holidays, you may have to wait until that time of year. But if you stumble upon it come September, we'd grab a year's supply!
9. Supreme Tradition Italian Seasoning
Italian seasoning blends vary by brand, but the best ones stick to the traditional core herbs: basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, and marjoram. Supreme Traditional Italian Seasoning sticks to these classics while adding sage for extra herbal complexity and subtle peppery notes. The tasty combination creates a well-balanced blend that delivers that authentic Italian flavor, working beautifully on dishes like pasta sauces, meatballs, and chicken Parmesan.
You can buy Italian seasoning just about everywhere, but when it comes to overall value, it's hard to beat this dollar store brand. Customers consistently gave this product five-star ratings, highlighting impressive flavor at dollar store prices. On Instacart, one satisfied customer summed it up well by saying, "In this economy, every dollar you save is like a dollar you have earned. When I make my great-tasting Italian pasta sauce with Supreme Tradition Italian seasoning, I am saving money and getting great taste and great value combined."
10. Supreme Tradition Steakhouse Seasoning
Steakhouse seasoning is designed to make your steaks taste amazing, but every brand uses a different formula, resulting in wildly different flavor profiles. Supreme Tradition's version combines the usual suspects, like salt, garlic, and black pepper, with bolder additions like dill, caraway seeds, and paprika. Meanwhile, the MSG and crushed red pepper give it that moreish quality. This seasoning blend might smell mild, but once it soaks into that steak, you get a well-rounded complexity with garlicky depth.
While Amazon sellers are asking nearly $9 for this same 2.5-ounce jar, Dollar Tree stocks it for just $1.25. Anyone with basic math skills knows that buying it from the dollar store is a no-brainer. Even if you're picky about your steak house seasoning, it's worth grabbing a jar to see what your taste buds think. And if you're new to the steak scene, avoid making common mistakes when grilling steak, like using the wrong kind of oil or over seasoning the meat.
11. Supreme Tradition Salt-Free Seasoning
Watching your sodium intake? Finding flavorful alternatives to salt can feel like an uphill battle. Luckily, Supreme Tradition Salt-Free Seasoning could be the answer to your culinary prayers. It consistently earns five-star reviews and has built a reputation as one of the best salt-free seasonings available.
One customer described Supreme Tradition Salt-Free Seasoning as having "lots of flavor from a multitude of herbs and spices," assuring us that it will "wake up your palate." This depiction isn't surprising, seeing how this salt-free seasoning contains black pepper, celery seed, marjoram, basil, mustard, cayenne pepper, garlic, and more. Mind you, this spice needs activation through cooking or mixing with food to bring out the flavors. Shoppers recommend adding it during the cooking process and keeping the shaker on the dinner table, giving guests control over their flavor preferences.
Shoppers have tried creating their own salt-free blends by purchasing individual herbs and spices. However, it's rarely cost-effective or as well-balanced as this ready-made option. And the price advantage at dollar stores is impossible to ignore. While Walmart charges $9 for a two-pack, Dollar Tree offers the same quantity for just $2.50. That's a 72% savings, which makes your salt-free eating significantly more affordable.
12. Supreme Tradition Oregano Leaves
Oregano is a basic herb — but buy the wrong brand, and you'll end up with stale flavorless oregano as opposed to an aromatic, vibrant spice. Luckily, the dollar store's Supreme Tradition Oregano Leaves falls into the latter. It consistently receives five-star reviews from customers who appreciate quality at an unbeatable price. As one satisfied shopper shared, "I have been using it for about a month, good quality, perfect size, easy to use, and fresh aroma of oregano."
That fresh aroma is crucial to the gustatory experience. Oregano should smell earthy and slightly floral when you open the container. If you open that jar and that scent doesn't pop, you know it's time to throw out your old spices. But with a flavorful jar of the right stuff, you'll see this herb excel in Mediterranean dishes, pasta sauces, and Greek cuisine. You could also try adding it to grilled meats, roasted veggies, or in a homemade salad dressing, because at dollar store prices, you don't have to be stingy with your spice usage.
13. Supreme Tradition Cayenne Pepper
Cayenne pepper is one of the spices that can make or break a dish. Too little and your food tastes bland, too much and your mouth is on fire. Luckily, Supreme Tradition Cayenne Pepper strikes a perfect balance between heat and flavor. It doesn't just pack a punch, but has that slightly sweet and earthy aftertaste we love.
When researching cayenne pepper brands, the price points were all over the map. Some retailers are selling comparable brands for more than twice as much. So, if you're not sure where to buy your cayenne pepper, start at the dollar store. On Instacart, one reviewer summed it up perfectly: "This is more cayenne pepper than you'd get in the grocery store ... and for about a fifth of the price. Quality is good as well. Win-win!" Another commentator highlighted its reliability: "The quality is on par with all the more well-known brands. I have bought this more than once, and each time it has been just as good as the last."
14. Colonna Hot Nashville Chicken Seasoning
Craving southern comfort food with some serious heat? Colonna Hot Nashville Chicken Seasoning is the answer. This blend combines cayenne pepper, sugar, salt, paprika, garlic powder, and various herbs and spices to create that distinctively Nashville flavor. If you've never tried it, just imagine a slightly sweet base with a strong, but not overwhelming heat that builds with each bite. As its name suggests, this seasoning is perfect for coating fried chicken thighs and wings — but if you love this fiery, sweet-and-spicy blend, we wouldn't stop there. Try it on roasted potatoes, grilled shrimp, or even sprinkled over popcorn.
Other grocery stores are charging double what Dollar Tree asks for this same seasoning. Walmart wants $13 for a three-pack, while you can grab 10 jars for that price at Dollar Tree. Plus, the Dollar Tree version holds up to the competition, delivering that authentically Nashville flavor for a fraction of the price.
15. Chef's Select Sriracha Seasoning
Are you one of those people who put Sriracha on everything? Get ahead of the game by buying it in spice form. You can pre-season your meal with this classic flavor, and who knows, you might not even need the condiment. After all, the powdered version captures the essence of this beloved hot sauce — spicy, tangy, and slightly sweet — but in dry form, meaning it travels better and won't make your food soggy.
The seasoning works well when you want Sriracha flavor without the moisture. Sprinkle it atop veggies or grilled meats, or use it as a dry rub for chicken wings. If you want to get more creative, try it as popcorn seasoning or for rimming cocktail glasses. The appeal of this seasoning really comes down to whether or not you're a Sriracha fan. But if you are, know that the ingredients in the Chef's Select Sriracha Seasoning are nearly identical to other grocery store brands. And since dollar stores offer such low prices, this is the best place to stock up!