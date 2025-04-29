It's Past Time To Throw Out Your Ground Spices. Here's What To Look (Or Smell) For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your spice rack may be lying to you. Even though expired spices won't become stinky like old yogurt, or molded over like cheese, they're still no good to you. Spices may not be as dramatic as dairy products, but they certainly do not last forever. Tragically, ground spices begin to lose their potency after a year or two. So, the question is: How can you tell when your spices have crossed the line from delightfully fragrant to flavorless?

One of the quickest ways to determine if your spice is past its prime is the old sniff test. Fresh spices should have a strong, unmistakable aroma. Open a jar of cinnamon or oregano and take a whiff; if the scent doesn't slap you in the face, that's a red flag that your spices have gone stale.

Is your once-bright turmeric now a dull shade of mustard? Or has your Hungarian paprika gone from ruby red to dusty rose? Those gotta go as well. Spices are full of natural pigments, and those bright colors fade as the essential oils break down.

If the smell and color are still inconclusive, go ahead and taste a pinch. You don't need to take a spoonful of cayenne pepper, but a quick lick on your fingers should reveal some answers. If the flavor is bland or flat, bye-bye spice.