It's Past Time To Throw Out Your Ground Spices. Here's What To Look (Or Smell) For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your spice rack may be lying to you. Even though expired spices won't become stinky like old yogurt, or molded over like cheese, they're still no good to you. Spices may not be as dramatic as dairy products, but they certainly do not last forever. Tragically, ground spices begin to lose their potency after a year or two. So, the question is: How can you tell when your spices have crossed the line from delightfully fragrant to flavorless?
One of the quickest ways to determine if your spice is past its prime is the old sniff test. Fresh spices should have a strong, unmistakable aroma. Open a jar of cinnamon or oregano and take a whiff; if the scent doesn't slap you in the face, that's a red flag that your spices have gone stale.
Is your once-bright turmeric now a dull shade of mustard? Or has your Hungarian paprika gone from ruby red to dusty rose? Those gotta go as well. Spices are full of natural pigments, and those bright colors fade as the essential oils break down.
If the smell and color are still inconclusive, go ahead and taste a pinch. You don't need to take a spoonful of cayenne pepper, but a quick lick on your fingers should reveal some answers. If the flavor is bland or flat, bye-bye spice.
Storage tips to keep spices fresher
Now that you're serious about spice freshness, you'll want to switch to whole spices. Whole spices hang on to their essential oils (by not being ground up), meaning that they'll be more intense-tasting for much longer (up to three or four years). To use whole spices, you'll just need to acquire a simple spice grinder or go analog and use a mortar and pestle like this heavy granite set from ChefSofi. The more complex smells and tastes will be worth it — just wait until you taste a pie made with homemade pumpkin spice mix ground fresh just before it was used.
To get the most mileage out of your spices, you'll want to store them in a cool, dry place — far away from heat, light, and moisture. So, no storing in that cabinet right above the stove, no matter how convenient it seems (cabinets above the stove are typically both hot and moist). Organizing your spices like an expert will also make it easier not only to find your spices, but also to track when it is time for them to be tossed.
While your spices might not spoil in a traditional sense, they do lose their soul over time. A stale spice won't ruin your dinner, but it'll make your dish taste a little sadder. So, keep sniffing, tasting, and organizing. Next time you'll know when a good spice goes bad.