What's The Actual Difference Between Garlic Powder And Granulated Garlic?

Raise your hand if you've been guilty of using a broad brush to paint a few too many things as one and the same. For example, the first time I encountered a plantain I definitely thought of it as a banana despite the fact I was informed it wasn't one. The way I saw it was pretty simple: If it's not a banana, then it shouldn't look like a banana. All this is to say it's easy to confuse food items. In the same vein, if you've ever stood in the spice aisle and stared at the garlic powder and granulated garlic wondering if there's really a difference, you aren't alone.

On the surface, the two seem nearly identical. Both bring that strong, savory garlic flavor to dishes without the hassle of peeling or mincing cloves. But there is a difference which comes down to texture and how they're used in cooking.

Garlic powder is super fine, almost like soft dust, whereas granulated garlic is coarser, like fine sand. That might seem like a technicality, but it actually changes how each one behaves in your recipes. Garlic powder blends into sauces and liquids quickly, while granulated garlic takes its time, releasing its flavor a little more slowly. In the end, both bring that delightful garlicky goodness, but knowing when to use which one can really help a dish reach its full potential.