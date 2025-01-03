The Easy Way To Dehydrate Garlic Without A Fancy Machine

Dehydrating garlic is a fun kitchen project that also makes cooking easier since it saves you time when you don't feel like peeling fresh cloves. You could buy a food dehydrator. But if you're still deciding whether getting a dehydrator is right for you, there are other ways you can dehydrate garlic in the meantime. Using your oven is probably the best method.

For this, all you have to do is preheat the oven to 140 degrees Fahrenheit (which in some ovens is the dehydrate setting). While the oven heats, slice or chop the garlic and spread it on a baking sheet before placing it in the oven. To make sure that the garlic doesn't dry or roast, you'll need to check on it every 30 minutes. Keep spreading it every time you open the oven so that no moisture is retained. Once the garlic is crumbly, it's ready to be taken out and left to cool down.

What you do once the garlic has cooled is up to you. Some people freeze it so that it lasts longer and then thaw it when they need it. Others place it in a jar and put it in the cupboard or fridge. You can also make garlic powder by blending the dehydrated garlic in a food processor. The decision largely depends on how often you use garlic and what types of garlic recipes you're looking to make.