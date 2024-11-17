After Discovering Cottage Fries, We Won't Be Roasting Potatoes Any Other Way
Certain recipe discoveries change your relationship with your favorite foods. Preparing a meal a certain way every time creates a sense of nostalgia. However, every once in a while, you stumble upon a recipe that converts you. There's no wrong way to prepare a potato but there is a way that we find irresistible. Cottage fries are the only true way. For those of you who have yet to learn the way of cottage fries, step into the light. But be aware that there is no turning back.
Cottage fries are potatoes sliced into discs and roasted in the oven. The thick cut of the discs makes the centers of the fries extra fluffy. For this recipe, you should use a very starchy and large potato with an ovular shape like a football. Lay the potato discs side by side on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper to make for an easier cleanup later. Cottage fries are named for their resemblance to the shingles on a cottage roof when the circles are laid side by side on a roasting pan this way. Set the oven temperature to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for this recipe. Roast the cottage fries for about 25 minutes until they are a crispy golden brown.
Roast, or even fry if you like
For an oven prep, the potato discs can be tossed in the cooking oil and seasoned before baking. For a simple seasoning, sprinkle on a bit of sea salt. Add garlic powder and fresh rosemary to your cottage fries for a more complex flavor.
While they get their name for the pretty pan arrangement, deep frying them is a tasty preparation as well. The trick to making the crispiest fries, of any type with a deep fry, however, is maintaining the proper temperature. Fries will become dry if the temperature is too high, or they could become soggy if it's too low, which is while, even with a dedicated household fryer, you may need to let the oil come back up to cooking temp. On that note, it's also important to choose the right cooking oil, with a high enough smoke point. And if it's not already obvious, heat the oil before putting in your potatoes.
Dip the fries in any of your favorite sauces to enjoy. You can serve them to guests as a game-day appetizer or as a holiday side dish. It's also totally appropriate to keep them to yourself and vow your unwavering devotion to them for as long as you eat.