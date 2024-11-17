After Discovering Cottage Fries, We Won't Be Roasting Potatoes Any Other Way

Certain recipe discoveries change your relationship with your favorite foods. Preparing a meal a certain way every time creates a sense of nostalgia. However, every once in a while, you stumble upon a recipe that converts you. There's no wrong way to prepare a potato but there is a way that we find irresistible. Cottage fries are the only true way. For those of you who have yet to learn the way of cottage fries, step into the light. But be aware that there is no turning back.

Cottage fries are potatoes sliced into discs and roasted in the oven. The thick cut of the discs makes the centers of the fries extra fluffy. For this recipe, you should use a very starchy and large potato with an ovular shape like a football. Lay the potato discs side by side on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper to make for an easier cleanup later. Cottage fries are named for their resemblance to the shingles on a cottage roof when the circles are laid side by side on a roasting pan this way. Set the oven temperature to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for this recipe. Roast the cottage fries for about 25 minutes until they are a crispy golden brown.