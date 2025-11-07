The Dollar Store Canned Coffee That'll Help You Save On Pricey Cafes
Younger generations are often accused of frivolously spending money, with expensive coffee often being the go-to example of how some folks don't know how to properly budget their finances. As someone who technically falls into the millennial category, I have to say that I agree. Sure, you can get certain Starbucks drinks for under $5, but I often witness peers paying even more, and you don't get a discount, even if you belong to the Green Mermaid's secret society. Those morning rituals can add up quickly, but if cold coffee is your jam, you don't need to break the bank by visiting a café for your jolt juice.
Stores like Dollar Tree have deals on all sorts of products, and canned coffee is no exception. One brand that can be frequently found is Victor Allen's Coffee. It comes in various flavors, including caramel, vanilla, mocha, and even candy bar flavors, like Snickers and Twix. Victor Allen's Coffee also receives favorable ratings, but the best part is that an 11-ounce can only costs $1.25.
However, there is one caveat — you have to purchase a case of 12, making your total $15. Still, that probably isn't much of a deterrent for people who drink coffee daily — especially when you consider that $15 gets you almost two weeks' worth of cold brew (assuming you limit yourself to one a day). At your local café, that same $15 might get you through a couple of days.
What if your favorite canned coffee isn't available?
Your typical dollar store's inventory can vary and change quite often, which means that you might not be able to find your favorite affordable coffee brand at any given time. But not to worry — alternative retailers also carry Victor Allen's and other low-cost brands as well. Walmart stocks some interesting flavors of Victor Allen's, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Breyer's Cookies & Cream. Target may also have the brand, depending on your nearest location.
However, if you can't find it, the other cheap alternatives at the dollar store will still save you some coin, and they can be doctored to accommodate whatever flavor you're craving. Miss that overpriced latte from Starbucks that used to be your go-to morning perk? Add some flavored syrup to the less expensive canned coffee to mimic the taste. Experimenting with incorporating various coffee creamers could also yield surprisingly delicious results.
Adding some mix-ins is also a terrific way to amp up the flavor if canned coffee just isn't hitting the right notes. Fancy more chocolate flavor in your cup of joe? Chocolate milk is a cheap and easy swap for creamer that will do the trick. The beauty of low-priced canned coffee is that, with a bit of imagination, you can make it taste however you like for a fraction of the prices you'd pay at a coffee shop.