The Dollar Store Canned Coffee That'll Help You Save On Pricey Cafes

Younger generations are often accused of frivolously spending money, with expensive coffee often being the go-to example of how some folks don't know how to properly budget their finances. As someone who technically falls into the millennial category, I have to say that I agree. Sure, you can get certain Starbucks drinks for under $5, but I often witness peers paying even more, and you don't get a discount, even if you belong to the Green Mermaid's secret society. Those morning rituals can add up quickly, but if cold coffee is your jam, you don't need to break the bank by visiting a café for your jolt juice.

Stores like Dollar Tree have deals on all sorts of products, and canned coffee is no exception. One brand that can be frequently found is Victor Allen's Coffee. It comes in various flavors, including caramel, vanilla, mocha, and even candy bar flavors, like Snickers and Twix. Victor Allen's Coffee also receives favorable ratings, but the best part is that an 11-ounce can only costs $1.25.

However, there is one caveat — you have to purchase a case of 12, making your total $15. Still, that probably isn't much of a deterrent for people who drink coffee daily — especially when you consider that $15 gets you almost two weeks' worth of cold brew (assuming you limit yourself to one a day). At your local café, that same $15 might get you through a couple of days.