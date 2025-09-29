The Starbucks Secret Society Dedicated To All Things Fall (There's Even A Handshake)
Many of us lovers of backyard BBQs and gardening during summertime tend to get a little testy when someone starts getting excited about fall before the sun has set on August. These folks thrive year-round on the thought of throwing on their comfy seasonal digs while enjoying a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks. Understandably, some don't feel like they can adequately express their adoration of fall without those of us mourning summer's inevitable end disparaging them for celebrating their favorite season too soon. Well, it turns out some of these people banded together with like-minded souls several years ago in a secret society that embraces an unimpeded appreciation of fall all year long.
Plenty of folks are excited about Starbucks' fall menu featuring the flavors of pumpkin and pecans this year, yet none are quite as thrilled as members of the Leaf Rakers Society. Starbucks actually started the secret society with a subtle tweet in 2018 aimed at getting the attention of individuals who can't wait to break out their sweaters and enjoy some of the company's fall-inspired goodies. Formed as a private space on Facebook, the secret society has since expanded its social media footprint to Instagram, where members share pics and videos showcasing their boundless infatuation with everything fall — especially Starbucks' famous seasonal delights.
The loosely associated organization comes complete with a secret double rake handshake that allows members to recognize one another in real life. It also has its own anthem and a printable cup sleeve designed for folks who want to freely express their fondness for the season without fear of being met with scorn by people who wish summer would never end. However, to ensure no summer-loving impostors join their ranks, the Leaf Rakers have some rules all members must adhere to.
The Leaf Rakers Society has rules – and a mission
Like any secret club worth its salt, the Leaf Rakers Society has certain standards it requires members to follow at all times. Starbucks is an admin for the private Facebook group, with regular fall enthusiasts moderating content to ensure people stay polite — and on topic. This isn't a crowd interested in waxing philosophical about politics or religion. Its mission is to celebrate all the things that make autumn exceptional, such as Starbucks' bringing back its apple crisp drinks after customers demanded they make a return to the fall menu.
All members of the Leaf Rakers Society are encouraged to share fall-themed pics and ideas with fellow supporters. Any summer-worshipping charlatans who sneak into the group with harsh words about leaf-peeping or carving pumpkins will quickly be called out. Moderators also aim to keep the posts wholesome and family-friendly by barring posts containing things like alcohol-related content and profanity. Folks attempting to sell their wares or spamming reposts of memes are likewise discouraged from engaging in these activities. The whole point is to have a space online where people from all walks of life can come together and share how they honor the fall season.
It's a sizable group on Facebook, boasting well over 40,000 members. The Instagram fall fan club has far fewer participants, with just over 2,300 followers and more than 100 individuals following that space, but that actually makes sense. Anyone can follow the Leaf Rakers Society on Instagram. Yet, the Facebook space is a private group that requires people to be vetted with a specific question about their favorite season before they can join the ranks. After all, what's the fun in being part of a secret society that allows just anyone to join?