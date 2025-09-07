Why The Pumpkin Spice Latte Almost Didn't Make The Menu At Starbucks

It's Pumpkin Spice Latte season, and for over 20 years, Starbucks fans have been flocking to stores for a taste of the drink. If you're among them, you have Peter Dukes, former lead of the Starbucks espresso beverage team, to thank. Dukes' team developed the famous flavor — and fought for it to make the menu.

It was 2003, and Starbucks — high on the success of the Peppermint Mocha — wanted to create a new seasonal sensation. Dukes' team went to work brainstorming fall flavors: coffee, caramel, and pumpkin. Once they had a list, the brand surveyed customers to see what they thought. Pumpkin was a flop. It scored last on the list of flavors that customers wanted to buy, beaten out by conventional coffee combos. But the pumpkin concept got sky-high ratings on its uniqueness, and Dukes was determined to make the new drink a success. Executives weren't so sure, but Dukes won out.

To put food scientists and developers in an autumnal state of mind, Dukes' team decked the lab out in fall decor. The Pumpkin Spice Latte wasn't their only project (The team tested chocolate, caramel, and cinnamon lattes, too), but it was, in fact, their biggest challenge. The goal? Stripping pumpkin pie down to its essence. In early brainstorming sessions, the team mixed actual pumpkin pies with shots of espresso. By the time the drink hit the testing stage, any trace of actual pumpkin was gone. But testers didn't care; they went all in on the PSL.