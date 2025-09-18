Starbucks Listened And Is Bringing Back This Highly Missed Fall Favorite

When Starbucks announced its highly anticipated lineup of fall-inspired drinks in August 2025, fans were, of course, delighted to see that the menu was a pumpkin and pecan lover's dream come true. However, there was also a lot of negative chatter about how Starbucks didn't bring back fan-favorite apple-flavored drinks. Whether the company rallied after considerable customer feedback or if it was the coffee giant's plan all along, it has announced that some of its apple crisp-flavored drinks will, indeed, be back in stores on October 14. This means that Starbucks guests can again enjoy an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso or opt to add Apple Crisp Cold Foam (both protein-enhanced and regular versions) to any iced drink.

The shaken espresso is essentially autumn in a clear cup. Blonde espresso is shaken with an apple crisp-flavored syrup that tastes of fresh apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar. The drink is topped with oat milk for a bit of creaminess and served cold over ice. The Apple Crisp Cold Foam can finish off this drink or any other beverage you want to add an apple kiss to, like iced chai or caramel lattes. The Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam has the same wonderful flavors but also contains 15 grams of protein per grande-sized serving.