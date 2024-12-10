A True Macchiato Is Much Different From Starbucks' Iconic Drink

There's no question that coffee powerhouse, Starbucks, creates some super-innovative and delicious beverages, many of which contain no coffee at all. And, when you're cruising for a caffeine fix, you generally don't have to travel far to find the company's iconic green logo — there are currently over 16,000 Starbucks stores in the United States alone. While the business is clearly doing something right, it must be said that it doesn't always focus on authenticity, and thinking that Starbucks' menu accurately represents hot drink culture around the world is a common coffee mistake. Take the macchiato, for instance. The espresso-based favorite doesn't look anything like a macchiato made in the country of its origin, Italy.

Translated as "marked" or "stained" in Italian, a macchiato in Italy is made by pulling a shot of espresso and topping it, or marking it, with a small dollop of milk foam. It contains no steamed milk, other than the froth on top. To get something similar at Starbucks, you'll need to ask for an espresso macchiato since there are other non-traditional macchiato drinks on the menu. For example, the iconic caramel macchiato contains steamed milk flavored with vanilla syrup and a drizzle of caramel. Could you order this in Italy? Perhaps, but likely only at a place that caters to lots of American tourists.