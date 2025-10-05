The 12 Best Starbucks Drinks Under $5
A Starbucks run is a perfect pick-me-up before a day full of errands or a long shift at work. However, this can prove to be an expensive habit. Whether you're a Frappuccino lover, hot tea enthusiast, or all-around fun beverage person, you will likely find a large chunk of change going towards drinks, especially as Starbucks changes its pricing model. Modifications are becoming more expensive, and as inflation continues to rise in the U.S., the infamous $7 latte is becoming all too familiar to handcrafted beverage drinkers.
But fret not, Starbucks lovers, as there are a variety of options to fill the fun drink void — all under $5. These drinks, while perhaps not your go-to Java Chip Frappuccino, will deliver flavor, variety, and, best of all, bang for your buck. It is important to note that the prices will be reflective of the drink ordered as is, with no customizations. Modifications may be mentioned as ways to spice up the drink, but certain changes may raise the price above $5, as add-ons infamously cost extra. Additionally, the prices mentioned are reflective of September 2025 and may vary according to location.
Iced espresso
The first, and arguably best, cheap drink for coffee lovers is the iced espresso. This is because it is not only a quick, caffeine-filled treat, but it is also highly customizable. In fact, a lot of people consider a customized iced espresso drink to be a latte dupe, as it is similar in construction, yet way cheaper. Without customizations, any iced espresso drink will be under $5, with a quad (which contains four shots) being only $4.30. A lesser number of shots with customizations often totals under $5 as well.
Popular customizations include adding sugar-free vanilla, caramel drizzle, and a splash of milk. You can even add fun flavors such as pumpkin spice or gingerbread when seasonal menus are available. If you're looking for a way to add more nutrients to your day, fans have even shared iced espresso hacks that involve combining two shots and a protein shake.
Facebook users appreciate the drink's cheap price point, especially compared to the traditional latte. Another pro of this drink is that it is on the lower end of Starbucks drinks, calorie-wise. One shot of iced espresso is only 5 calories, compared to the smallest size of a caffè latte, which is at least 100 calories. For its versatility, price point, and availability, the Starbucks iced espresso is a drink you should not overlook.
Iced green tea
If you enjoy cold teas, Starbucks' iced green tea is a fantastic and affordable option. A trenta iced green tea with no modifications comes in at just under $5, making it one of the best value-for-your-dollar drinks. Fans have described the drink as light and refreshing, highlighting the fact that it needs no extra sweetener to taste good. Some also consider the iced green tea to be a go-to healthy (or healthier) option at Starbucks, as it is a low-sugar staple that still manages to hit the spot when craving a treat.
If you like your tea strong, you can even try a hack that applies to all Starbucks teas: order it with no water. When adding the tea to your cart, you can click the "no water" option under add-ins. This popular hack will give you a stronger cup of tea, without any upcharge. On the other hand, if you're not a fan of tea, you can add customizations such as raspberry syrup or peach juice for a sweeter, more fruity drink. If being refreshed is the goal, definitely consider the iced green tea.
Caffè misto
Similar to the iced espresso, Starbucks' caffè misto is a great base for those looking for a cheaper alternative to a latte. A caffè misto is a drink consisting of a one-to-one ratio of coffee and steamed milk.
A short caffè misto will set you back around $3.55. However, every size except for a venti is less than $5 (although some locations may charge less than $5 even for a venti). A short or tall size with customizations can also fall within a $5 budget, too. Starbucks customers have described the caffè misto as a particularly delicious drink for people trying to save money. As it is incredibly customizable, some have also hailed the caffè misto as a great option for those seeking a low-calorie option.
Popular customizations of the caffè misto include switching out milk for nonfat, adding a seasonal flavor, or topping it with a sprinkle of cinnamon. On Reddit, one customer hailed the combination of a caffè misto and a shot of Irish cream flavor. While its construction is quite simple, the caffè misto is an underrated menu item you might want to add to your rotation.
Mint Majesty tea
When it comes to hot tea, Starbucks has a variety of options. However, when thinking of something affordable to please a variety of people, the mint majesty tea comes to mind. Starbucks' Mint Majesty tea is a caffeine-free blend of mint and lemon verbena. A short Mint Majesty is just $3.15, but every size of this tea is also typically less than $5. This minty tea, complete with a touch of lemon verbena, is hydrating with a pleasant floral edge. One TikTok user has even described it as the best tea in the world, as it is not only underrated but also super nice and warm.
If you happen to be a tea-hater, the Mint Majesty tea can also serve as an easy gateway brew or the perfect sore throat soother. A Reddit user, commenting on a thread about tea for people who don't like tea, mentions that the Mint Majesty tea lacks the strong tea flavor that some people may dislike. In fact, multiple Reddit users mention wishing they could stock up on this tea in their own home (although many do note that Teavana Harmonic Mint is the same tea with a different name).
Espresso macchiato
Another coffee option is the espresso macchiato, which contains shots of espresso accompanied by steamed milk and foam. If foamy drinks are your beverage of choice, this may be the affordable drink option for you. If ordered without modifications, this drink is also sugar-free and low in calories.
This European-style drink is often underrated, with some claiming that the espresso macchiato is a misunderstood option at coffee shops. While it has a milder flavor than a latte, thanks to the small amount of milk and foam, it satisfies coffee-lovers in a different way, thanks to its lighter, creamier texture. One TikTok user, a self-proclaimed black coffee hater, discovered the drink's virtues for themselves after trying the espresso macchiato with no customizations and liking it more than expected.
While sweet coffee fans might not love this drink, those looking for an affordable way to venture into classic coffee orders might just begin an espresso macchiato obsession after their first sip. The smallest size of an espresso macchiato is $3.05. Without modifications, even the largest size espresso macchiato will typically also set you back less than $5.
Iced Passion Tango tea
Iced Passion Tango tea is a gorgeous pink-tinted drink featuring a hydrating blend of hibiscus, apple, and lemongrass. For fruity drink lovers looking for caffeine-free options, this iced tea is a wonderful option. The best part? While the smallest size is just $3.45, every other size also falls under $5.
Customers have likened the drink to a Starbucks Refresher, just cheaper and with less sugar. To get the most for your money, some recommend ordering a trenta and saving half for the next day. By removing the ice and simply adding fresh ice and sweetener the next day, the drink remains fresh and delicious.
Popular customizations of this drink include ordering it with no water, a light splash of cream, and additional syrups, such as vanilla or raspberry. You can also get it with lemonade mixed into the base, although the venti or trenta sizes will take you above the $5 mark. For its price and taste, fans of fruity teas everywhere should keep this fruity beverage at the top of their mind during their next Starbucks run.
Chamomile Mint Blossom tea
Another hot tea at Starbucks features chamomile, rose hips, spearmint, and fruity notes, all wrapped up in a cozy green tea. This sugar-free drink is soothing, sugar-free, warm, and, most importantly, costs under $5 in all sizes, with a short costing just $3.15. It is important to note that, despite chamomile's calming reputation, this tea does have a small amount of caffeine, so you may not want to drink it before bed.
Even non-hot tea lovers have shared praise for this minty tea. The tea is so beloved that fans have frequently taken to social media to inquire how they can stock up at home so the tea is always available. Customization options include adding a sweetener or an extra tea bag (although it's worth noting that two tea bags are already included in both grande and venti teas). For an affordable, yet super cozy drink, consider the Chamomile Mint Blossom tea during your next trip to Starbucks.
Iced black tea
Those who prefer their tea cold may also want to consider the iced black tea. Unlike green tea, which is light and earthy, black tea is deep and malty. It is also considered the better choice for those who prefer to add milk to their tea. The smallest size is $3.45, but every size is under $5, and the delicious customizations are virtually endless.
If you do happen to be a fan of milk in tea, adding sweet cream — whether that's Starbucks' sweet cream or homemade – to the iced black tea makes for a heavenly drink, according to multiple Starbucks veterans. Some also claim that simply adding a few pumps of classic syrup or vanilla syrup to the tea makes for a sweet treat. There is even an entire Reddit thread dedicated to fun ways to spice up the iced black tea (the consensus is that adding a Refresher base is a great twist on the traditional tea). No matter your exact order, the iced black tea from Starbucks is a great, refreshing drink with a delicious base that's free of sugar, fat, and calories.
Iced caffè americano
Another fun option for the simple iced coffee-lovers is the iced caffè americano. This drink consists of cold water poured over rich espresso shots. Like many of the other simple drinks on the Starbucks menu, every size comes in at under $5, with the smallest size costing $3.95. It is a deeper and stronger cup of coffee than most and wildly customizable. In fact, one Reddit user calls it the strongest coffee drink on the menu besides straight espresso. It is also one of the drinks with the most caffeine on the entire Starbucks menu at 300 milligrams in a venti. (For comparison, an iced caffè latte of the same size contains 225 milligrams.)
Customers claim that the iced caffè americano is the smoother, fresher, and stronger option out of the chain's iced coffee lineup. One of the most popular customizations is adding milk, making it similar to a latte but not quite as heavy. Other fun customizations include adding cinnamon, vanilla syrup, mocha or white mocha sauce, cold foam, or sweet cream. It's available both iced and hot, and great for those looking for a strong coffee flavor.
Emperor's Clouds & Mist tea
The Emperor's Clouds & Mist tea gets its fun name as it is grown at high elevations, quite literally amongst the clouds and mist. It is a mild and earthy green tea, perfect for those looking for a balanced and subtle flavor. Fans have pointed fellow green tea lovers in the direction of the Emperor's Clouds & Mist tea when debating what to order at Starbucks, mentioning its gentle, toasted, and sweet flavor.
They're not alone in doing so. The tea — which is free of sugar, fat, and calories — has a small but mighty fanbase, with Reddit users even recommending that you order multiple extra tea bags on the side to bring home. A review of the tea calls it the ideal base for other green tea recipes as it makes for a smooth, straightforward canvas. It costs less than $5 for every size, with a short costing $3.15. Both green tea enthusiasts and those trying to get into the drink should consider ordering a cup of Emperor's Clouds & Mist tea soon.
Pike Place Roast
Another option for hot coffee fans is Pike Place. The name of this medium roast coffee pays homage to Starbucks' first-ever location in the farmers market of the same name in Seattle. The blend was developed in 2008 and marketed as a coffee blend that can be enjoyed throughout the day. A good drink for coffee enthusiasts and coffee newbies alike, Pike Place Roast is a well-rounded, simple drink. It also has a high caffeine content, meaning that just one cup packs an energetic punch.
With subtle notes of cocoa and praline, fans have described this blend as smooth and slightly sweet with a little bit of acidity. It is a super consistent cup of coffee, making it a great choice for those fond of a good ol' black coffee or anyone with specific customization preferences. It also offers solid value, as a Venti is full of caffeine (between 390 milligrams and 490 milligrams per cup) and under $5 without any customizations. If you only need a small caffeine boost, a short will set you back just $2.85. For anyone seeking a classic coffee drink for cheap, Starbucks' Pike Place is a great choice.
Espresso con panna
Last, but certainly not least, is the espresso con panna. This drink consists of an espresso shot and a dollop of whipped cream, which enhances the espresso's natural flavor. While quite simple, this menu item is a cheap, sweet treat, great for sipping and getting your caffeine fix. The smallest size will cost you $3.05 for one shot. However, you can also order it with two, three, or four shots, all for under $5.
As per former Starbucks baristas on Reddit, the drink is an underrated option and not ordered often. However, they claim that it is not only delicious when ordered as-is, but is also out of this world when combined with a seasonal flavor, such as pumpkin spice. Fans of the drink also recommend trying it stirred with vanilla syrup or caramel drizzle. Others order it upside down, so the whipped cream is topped with espresso, which helps it melt and mix more smoothly. This fun and unique drink is not only super affordable but simple, sweet, and quick to make.
How did we make our picks?
While Starbucks doesn't have a huge selection of drinks under $5, there are plenty of options for those looking for a more affordable order. This drink list was curated with variety, taste, and customizability in mind. Each drink appeals to multiple kinds of Starbucks customers, especially those looking to switch up their traditional order. We looked at prices, customer reviews, social media, and the opinions of baristas both past and present to curate our list. We also kept customizability in mind, ensuring that each drink could be customized without going over — or at least not too far over — the $5 mark.