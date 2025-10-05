The 12 Best Starbucks Drinks Under $5

The first, and arguably best, cheap drink for coffee lovers is the iced espresso. This is because it is not only a quick, caffeine-filled treat, but it is also highly customizable. In fact, a lot of people consider a customized iced espresso drink to be a latte dupe, as it is similar in construction, yet way cheaper. Without customizations, any iced espresso drink will be under $5, with a quad (which contains four shots) being only $4.30. A lesser number of shots with customizations often totals under $5 as well.

Popular customizations include adding sugar-free vanilla, caramel drizzle, and a splash of milk. You can even add fun flavors such as pumpkin spice or gingerbread when seasonal menus are available. If you're looking for a way to add more nutrients to your day, fans have even shared iced espresso hacks that involve combining two shots and a protein shake.

Facebook users appreciate the drink's cheap price point, especially compared to the traditional latte. Another pro of this drink is that it is on the lower end of Starbucks drinks, calorie-wise. One shot of iced espresso is only 5 calories, compared to the smallest size of a caffè latte, which is at least 100 calories. For its versatility, price point, and availability, the Starbucks iced espresso is a drink you should not overlook.