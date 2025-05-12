The Most Expensive Starbucks Drink You Can Order From The App

Not all add-ons are created equal and not all drinks allow the same types of add-ons. The most expensive add-ons are the espresso shot ($1.25 per shot), the affogato-style shot (which clocked in at $1.25 each), and flavored cold foam ($1.25 each). Sauces, syrups, drizzles, and toppings are a bit more complicated. Flavored sauces, like the dark caramel sauce and Starbucks' syrups, each cost $0.80 per flavor; but the mocha drizzle and caramel drizzle cost $0.60 each.

Depending on the other add-ons in a drink, a drizzle can seem like it's "free," when it's part of the recipe (a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino includes the mocha drizzle, for example). Toppings like caramel crunch are $0.50 unless it's already part of the drink. Thankfully, non-dairy milk no longer costs extra and neither does double blending a Frappuccino.

Once you get past the pricing for Starbucks' myriad add-ons, there are rules regarding which add-ons are allowed in different types of drinks. For example, I could add seven cold foam options and 12 espresso shots to a Venti Lavender Oat Milk Latte, but the extra shots only cost $12.50 instead of $15, like they would in a cold beverage. However, I couldn't add cold foam to a Frappuccino, and the affogato-style shot is reserved for Frappuccinos only. Although I anticipated hot specialty drinks to be more expensive, it wasn't true. The two costliest drinks I created were both Frappuccino beverages which cost $4 more than the priciest Matcha Latte I could order (which came in at $40.37).