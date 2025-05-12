The Most Expensive Starbucks Drink You Can Order From The App
Like every other fast food chain in America, Starbucks has suffered under the cruel reign of inflation. Starbucks menu prices have increased 39% from 2014 to 2024, more than the measured inflation rate during that timeframe (it was 31%). Popular drinks like the Mocha Frappuccino have risen a staggering 32%, while the Chai Tea Latte has spiked by 30%. Other notable price increases include the Grande Caffe Latte, which is up 30% (from $3.65 in 2014 to $4.45 in 2024), and the iconic Venti Caramel Macchiato, which has gone from $4.65 in 2014 to $5.45 in 2024 (a 17% increase).
Oddly enough, consumers seem willing to pay a premium for their beloved Starbucks beverages, even with CEO Brian Niccols slashing discounts for loyal reward members and customers. This raises the question: What's the most expensive beverage you can order on the Starbucks app? The answer, in a nutshell, is a lot. In my case, the most expensive beverage you can order in St. Louis, is a Venti Matcha Creme Frappuccino, which costs $44.97 after several custom add-ons and tax.
How much do Starbucks add-ons cost?
Not all add-ons are created equal and not all drinks allow the same types of add-ons. The most expensive add-ons are the espresso shot ($1.25 per shot), the affogato-style shot (which clocked in at $1.25 each), and flavored cold foam ($1.25 each). Sauces, syrups, drizzles, and toppings are a bit more complicated. Flavored sauces, like the dark caramel sauce and Starbucks' syrups, each cost $0.80 per flavor; but the mocha drizzle and caramel drizzle cost $0.60 each.
Depending on the other add-ons in a drink, a drizzle can seem like it's "free," when it's part of the recipe (a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino includes the mocha drizzle, for example). Toppings like caramel crunch are $0.50 unless it's already part of the drink. Thankfully, non-dairy milk no longer costs extra and neither does double blending a Frappuccino.
Once you get past the pricing for Starbucks' myriad add-ons, there are rules regarding which add-ons are allowed in different types of drinks. For example, I could add seven cold foam options and 12 espresso shots to a Venti Lavender Oat Milk Latte, but the extra shots only cost $12.50 instead of $15, like they would in a cold beverage. However, I couldn't add cold foam to a Frappuccino, and the affogato-style shot is reserved for Frappuccinos only. Although I anticipated hot specialty drinks to be more expensive, it wasn't true. The two costliest drinks I created were both Frappuccino beverages which cost $4 more than the priciest Matcha Latte I could order (which came in at $40.37).
How to build a Starbucks drink that costs almost $45
Let me preface this hypothetical order by saying I wouldn't necessarily consume it due to the concoction of syrups, shots, and sauces required. However, it may sound palatable to a more adventurous person.
Start by adding a Venti Matcha Crème Frappuccino to your order which will set you back $6.25 but will allow you to include the indulgent add-ons. Next, add 12 espresso shots ($15.00) and 12 affogato-style shots ($15.00). Then, add mocha sauce ($0.80), dark caramel sauce ($0.80), and caramel drizzle ($0.60). Now, it's time for the fun extras. Add Frappuccino Chips ($0.80), one pump of Chai ($0.80), and the caramel crunch topping ($0.50). Don't forget to throw in four scoops of vanilla bean powder ($0.50), four scoops of chocolate malt powder ($0.50), and whipped cream, which is free. The beverage itself totals $41.55 but tax adds $3.42 to the bill. Congratulations, you've just created the most expensive Starbucks beverage in the greater St. Louis area, at a whopping $44.97.