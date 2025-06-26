Why Your Custom Starbucks Order Just Might Be More Expensive Now
If you are used to paying the same price every morning for your go-to Starbucks beverage, you are either going to be thrilled or taken aback by the latest pricing structure change, depending on what you order. The modification focuses on the addition of syrups and sauces to unflavored drinks, which will now cost a single $0.80 fee. The number of pumps is irrelevant — there will just be a flat-rate $0.80 charge regardless of the amount or variety of syrups and sauces.
Adding classic syrup to a drink won't cost any extra, though. The company also won't charge a fee if a customer chooses to substitute or add syrup or sauce to a Starbucks handcrafted drink that is already flavored. For some people, this will mean receiving a discount on their usual order, but others will see their bill increase.
Folks who are used to ordering an extra scoop of matcha powder in their matcha latte will be surprised to see that they will now be charged for the next largest Starbucks cup size. Customers who order matcha in traditionally matcha-less beverages will be charged $1 per scoop. People who want extra dried fruit in their drink will see an increase of $0.50 per scoop on their tab. The shift in pricing structure has caught many off guard, and folks haven't been shy about bemoaning — or applauding — the change.
What people are saying about new pricing at Starbucks
Folks have taken to the subreddit r/starbucks to voice their dismay or support for the recent pricing change. For some, the adjustment is resulting in a discount on their morning perk. "For once my drink is actually cheaper. Hallelujah," one poster wrote. Another chimed in, saying, "This ... actually helps me. My regular drink is a mocha with vanilla. Saving 80 cents now!"
Some individuals came to the company's defense, noting that all the people trying to get the cheapest, most flavorful beverages via Starbucks ordering hacks ruined it for everyone else. Still, not everyone is on board with the price revisions, chalking up the change to corporate greed. "A pump costs them pennies. Caramel drizzle isn't tanking their margins," one person said. A separate poster was just as disapproving, saying, "Pure greed ... light ice is probably next."
Many of the people who are not fans of the latest pricing structure are simply irked that the company didn't inform customers about the change before implementing it. However, another development coming to the Starbucks mobile app aims to remedy the confusion around the new prices. The latest innovation will update the cost in real-time as folks customize their orders to their liking. Starbucks is hoping that this increase in transparency will upgrade customers' experience ordering through the app. Only time will tell if it is enough to win back the loyalty of those who have taken the price increase as a personal offense.