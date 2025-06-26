Why Your Custom Starbucks Order Just Might Be More Expensive Now

If you are used to paying the same price every morning for your go-to Starbucks beverage, you are either going to be thrilled or taken aback by the latest pricing structure change, depending on what you order. The modification focuses on the addition of syrups and sauces to unflavored drinks, which will now cost a single $0.80 fee. The number of pumps is irrelevant — there will just be a flat-rate $0.80 charge regardless of the amount or variety of syrups and sauces.

Adding classic syrup to a drink won't cost any extra, though. The company also won't charge a fee if a customer chooses to substitute or add syrup or sauce to a Starbucks handcrafted drink that is already flavored. For some people, this will mean receiving a discount on their usual order, but others will see their bill increase.

Folks who are used to ordering an extra scoop of matcha powder in their matcha latte will be surprised to see that they will now be charged for the next largest Starbucks cup size. Customers who order matcha in traditionally matcha-less beverages will be charged $1 per scoop. People who want extra dried fruit in their drink will see an increase of $0.50 per scoop on their tab. The shift in pricing structure has caught many off guard, and folks haven't been shy about bemoaning — or applauding — the change.