Starbucks' Sweet Cream Is Only 2 Simple Ingredients

Starbucks is the most popular coffee chain worldwide, with over 38,000 stores in over 80 countries. From the tried and true drinks to the seasonal options people wait all year for, there's a reason why it's so sought-after. Unfortunately, going out for coffee is expensive these days, so it's common for people to hop on the internet, search for recipes, and replicate them at home. One, in particular, is cold brews, which are immensely popular and, thankfully, easy to make and require just a few ingredients.

At Starbucks, sweet cream is used in several drink options, like the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. Sweet cream is delicious and tones down the bitterness of the cold brew, topping it off with a sweet, creamy flavor. Fortunately, the Starbucks sweet cream recipe is easy to make at home and only requires heavy cream and vanilla syrup, which can be found at any local grocery store.