Starbucks' Sweet Cream Is Only 2 Simple Ingredients
Starbucks is the most popular coffee chain worldwide, with over 38,000 stores in over 80 countries. From the tried and true drinks to the seasonal options people wait all year for, there's a reason why it's so sought-after. Unfortunately, going out for coffee is expensive these days, so it's common for people to hop on the internet, search for recipes, and replicate them at home. One, in particular, is cold brews, which are immensely popular and, thankfully, easy to make and require just a few ingredients.
At Starbucks, sweet cream is used in several drink options, like the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. Sweet cream is delicious and tones down the bitterness of the cold brew, topping it off with a sweet, creamy flavor. Fortunately, the Starbucks sweet cream recipe is easy to make at home and only requires heavy cream and vanilla syrup, which can be found at any local grocery store.
How to make Starbucks sweet cream at home
Once you've gathered the heavy cream and vanilla syrup needed for the sweet cream recipe, it's time to make it. Trust me when I say this Starbucks sweet cream recipe will be a game-changer in your cold brew regime from now on.
To begin, combine 1 cup of heavy cream with 4 tablespoons of storebought or homemade vanilla syrup. Place both ingredients in a sealed container and shake well to mix. Once the ingredients are combined, pour 4 ounces of your favorite Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrate or cold brew of choice and 4 oz of water into a medium to large glass. Then, add 1 cup of ice and the sweet cream concoction to the rim of the glass. You'll have your very own homemade version of a Starbucks sweet cream drink, and you won't even have to leave your house. Enjoy!