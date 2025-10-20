The Cheap And Easy Creamer Swap For Sweet Chocolate Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most recognizable example of a chocolate-flavored coffee drink is the classic caffè mocha. This coffeehouse staple combines espresso, chocolate syrup or powder, and steamed milk for a delectably drinkable experience. A mocha is great for getting that warm cocoa-coffee fix, but ordering one isn't really necessary if these are the flavors you're craving. Instead, try stirring some chocolate milk — a drink with a surprisingly long origin story — right into your brewed coffee. It's a cheaper option than buying a mocha at a coffee shop, and it's also often a better bargain than products marketed as "coffee creamer" too. For example, you can get an entire gallon of Great Value chocolate milk at Walmart for $2.72 (at the time of this writing, at my local, northern Alabama Walmart). On the other hand, a 32-oz bottle of International Delight Hershey's Chocolate Caramel coffee creamer is $3.77.

Stir your desired amount of chocolate milk into hot or iced coffee, or even cold brew if you need a bigger caffeine fix, and you'll get a sweet, delicious treat. For the simplest cold version, simply mix chocolate milk with your cooled-down instant coffee. Depending on how sweet or chocolate-forward you prefer your drink, you can alter the amounts of each ingredient to suit your tastes. If you don't want cold chocolate milk cooling down your hot coffee, just warm it up first or steam it — this will give you a thicker, foamier result too. If you want to achieve the look of a coffeehouse mocha, you can add some whipped cream to the top, along with some chocolate shavings or a dusting of cocoa powder.