How Much More Caffeine Does Cold Brew Have Than Iced Coffee?

At some point or another, we've all learned that cold brew and standard iced coffee are vastly different from one another. Whether this happened the easy way — finding out early on in your journey as a beginner to drinking coffee — or the hard way — drinking three cups of cold brew it thinking it was the same as iced coffee — the two types of coffee give their consumers very distinct experiences from one another, in large part due to the difference in caffeine between the drinks. On average, a 16-ounce cup of cold brew contains 205 milligrams of caffeine, a jump up from the average of 165 milligrams of caffeine that a 16-ounce cup of iced coffee has.

In the case of cold brew, that 205 milligrams mark is just over half of the amount of caffeine most healthy adults can safely drink per day, so having several cold brews per day can prove to be quite problematic. Furthermore, there are several outliers to the typical caffeine level among cold brew coffee variations that you'll find at coffee shops. Perhaps the best example of this is none other than the grande nitro cold brew – the most caffeinated cold drink at Starbucks — which contains 280 milligrams of caffeine.