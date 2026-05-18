14 Gourmet Foods Hiding At Dollar Tree
I've been shopping at Dollar Tree since the days when everything still cost a dollar (which sadly hasn't been the case for quite a while). I occasionally buy cheap health and beauty products and kitchenware, but most of the time when I visit my favorite dollar store, I'm looking for budget-priced foods. Most of the groceries the store sells are pretty basic, but I appreciate the name-brand dupes as well as the actual name brands it carries along with certain specialty items I don't typically find in other places. Every so often, though, I see products are a bit fancier than I'd expect from Dollar Tree.
One of my favorite things about Dollar Tree is that its low prices make it possible for me to try out new food fads and purchase gourmet ingredients without it taking a major bite out of my budget. Some of the items on this list are trendy, some are imports, and some are the exact same brands you might find at a more upscale grocer. Each of them, however, is a hidden gem that can make a delicious meal for less or provide an affordable indulgence even when money is tight.
Balsamic vinegar
Balsamic vinegar is one of my must-buys, as it's something I eat on salads nearly every single day. I was pleased to find Pampa Balsamic Vinegar selling for just $1.50 at Dollar Tree. Yes, the bottle's on the smaller side at just 10 ounces, and admittedly it's not the real deal, made-in-Modena stuff (it's actually imported from Brazil), but the price is right for an everyday staple. I also like how it tastes on salads and sprinkled over fried eggs.
Bite-sized Korean dumplings
Bibigo is a Korean brand that produces a wide range of frozen dumplings and Dollar Tree carries four different varieties. That includes 6.6-ounce packages of Steamed Pork & Vegetable Dumplings and Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings as well as the 7.7-ounce Bulgogi Chicken & Vegetable Crispy Dumpling Bites, all of which provide dipping sauce packets and are priced at $3 each. The 8.6-ounce package of Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings sells for $4. Pan-fry them, microwave them, or drop them in soup; no matter how you cook them, all of these dumplings can make for a tasty snack that's ready in minutes.
Chili crisp
Back in the 2010s, sriracha was all the rage, but in recent years chili crisp has been one of the trendiest Asian condiments. If you want to try pairing it with ice cream or use it to upgrade your morning oats, you no longer have to schlep to Trader Joe's and shell out big bucks. Dollar Tree is now carrying a Chinese brand called Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice, and a 3.18-ounce jar costs just $1.50.
Gelato and sorbetto
European-style ice cream just seems so much fancier than the American kind, and Dollar Tree offers a few such frozen treats. For those who are into pure fruit flavors and non-dairy desserts, there's Talenti Roman Raspberry Sorbetto, while anyone wanting a more over-the-top indulgence can opt for Talenti Caramel Cookie Crunch Gelato or Talenti Salted Caramel Truffle Gelato. All three varieties cost $5.00 per pint, which is a bit less than they sell for at some other supermarkets. (Target currently prices its Talenti products nearly a dollar higher.)
Honey-sweetened Thai chili sauce
Despite the name, Thai sweet chili sauce may have actually originated in China. No matter where it's from or what it's called, this condiment is popular with anyone who prefers a little sweet with their heat. (Or rather, a little heat with their sweet, as the latter tends to be the more dominant flavor.) Flavor Boss Honey Thai Chili Sauce is different than the standard sugar-sweetened sauce, though, since as the name implies it uses honey as a main ingredient. At Dollar Tree, a bottle containing approximately 8 ounces sells for $1.50.
Hot honey
Hot honey is a trendy condiment that makes a great addition to store-bought tomato sauce, is also amazing on a grilled cheese sandwich, and can be drizzled over ricotta to make a sweet and savory appetizer dip. Experiment all you like with Global Brands Hot Honey since a 6-ounce squeeze bottle will set you back just $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Imported olive oil
Even before Rachael Ray dubbed it "EVOO," extra virgin olive oil has been a must-have ingredient in any gourmet kitchen. Used for anything from sauteing to salads to pouring on ice cream a la TikTok, it can be a trendy but spendy way to add a little healthy fat to just about everything. It needn't take too big a bite out of your budget at Dollar Tree, however, since an 8.45-ounce bottle of Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be yours for the low, low price of $3.75.
A medley of Mediterranean olives
Need a fancy, yet affordable appetizer in a hurry? Pick up an 8.11-ounce jar of Della Natura Mediterranean Recipe Olive Medley at Dollar Tree for just $1.50 and pair it with a loaf of French or Italian bread. This blend of green and kalamata-style olives can also be chopped up and added to salads and pasta dishes, while a splash of the brine will dirty up your martini on the cheap.
Pesto imported from Italy
Pesto can be the basis for a quick, yet perfect pasta sauce while it also makes a great dip for bread or crackers. It can be added to chicken parmesan just as easily as it can be mixed into the filling for deviled eggs, which is why you should always keep a jar in the pantry. In fact, make it two since a 6.7-ounce container of Italian-made So Natural Basil Pesto is only $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Pink Himalayan sea salt
Spices and seasonings in general are one of the grocery items you should always be buying at the dollar store. Even in a sea of deals, however, some really stand out, such as Dollar Tree selling a 1-pound bag of Good Tierra Extra Fine Himalayan Pink Salt for only $1.50. In order to show off its pretty pink color at the table, you might also want to pick up a pair of Cooking Concepts Clear Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers (also just $1.50).
Portable personal charcuterie board
Hillshire Snacking Small Plates are like Lunchables but all grown up and gone gourmet. Dollar Tree carries two different varieties: Genoa salami with natural white cheddar and toasted rounds and Italian dry salami with natural gouda and toasted rounds. Each 2.76-ounce package is priced at $3.00.
Shelf-stable gnocchi
Gnocchi are pasta pieces made with mashed potato. They can be tossed with sauce like any other pasta but can also be baked in an air fryer to make them crunchy or used to make the easiest potato salad of your life. At Dollar Tree, they're incredibly cheap, since a 17.6-ounce package of Caputo Potato Gnocchi costs only $1.50. The product also has a 4.6-star rating from shoppers, with one person confessing, "Actually, I was shocked that it tasted so good." Another proclaimed, "Great quality for an even better price."
Shimmery cake decorating powders
Not all of us have the best cake decorating skills — me, I'm pretty much on par with contestants on "Nailed It!," an ode to confectionary catastrophe that was one of the wildest cooking shows ever to appear on Netflix. Even a less-than-perfect dessert, however, can be transformed with a liberal application of sparkly stuff, which is why I'll be stocking up on both the silver and gold versions of Twinkle Edible Shimmer Powder. At $1.50 apiece, I can afford to camouflage quite a lot of oopsies.
Upscale mac and cheese
Macaroni and cheese has long been one of America's favorite comfort foods, but when I was growing up, it was seen as something you had for dinner when money was tight. In the early '00s, however, it managed to morph into an upscale restaurant entree all glammed up with truffles and lobster. Now it's seemingly come full circle since at Dollar Tree you can buy a box of Premier Pantry Smoked Gouda Elbows and Cheese Macaroni Dinner for only $1.50. Since each 8-ounce package makes two servings, that's a fancy-ish dinner for under a buck per person.