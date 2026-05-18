14 Gourmet Foods Hiding At Dollar Tree

I've been shopping at Dollar Tree since the days when everything still cost a dollar (which sadly hasn't been the case for quite a while). I occasionally buy cheap health and beauty products and kitchenware, but most of the time when I visit my favorite dollar store, I'm looking for budget-priced foods. Most of the groceries the store sells are pretty basic, but I appreciate the name-brand dupes as well as the actual name brands it carries along with certain specialty items I don't typically find in other places. Every so often, though, I see products are a bit fancier than I'd expect from Dollar Tree.

One of my favorite things about Dollar Tree is that its low prices make it possible for me to try out new food fads and purchase gourmet ingredients without it taking a major bite out of my budget. Some of the items on this list are trendy, some are imports, and some are the exact same brands you might find at a more upscale grocer. Each of them, however, is a hidden gem that can make a delicious meal for less or provide an affordable indulgence even when money is tight.