Your Store-Bought Balsamic Vinegar Isn't The Real Deal. So What Is It?

Okay: first things first. Let's define "the real deal." According to the United States government, "balsamic vinegar" can mean anything — as long as there's vinegar in there. Merriam-Webster is a little more precise: the dictionary defines it as "an aged Italian vinegar made from the must of white grapes." But, that definition is still a little rough around the edges.

Balsamic vinegar doesn't have to come from Italy (though purists argue otherwise). Like champagne, traditional and authentic balsamic vinegar comes from a specific place: northern Italy's Modena and Reggio Emilia region. And, like champagne, the good stuff has a seal to prove it. Traditional vinegar from Modena or Reggio Emila has a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status awarded by the E.U. To get the coveted PDO certification, producers must follow strict regulations and age vinegar for at least 12 years. People often pair traditional balsamic vinegar with fruit — the sweet, syrupy flavor complements fresh berries beautifully.

PDO balsamic vinegar is rich, syrupy, and deeply flavorful. You won't find it at Kroger — but you might find vinegar made in Modena. It'll have a PGI seal, which stands for Protected Geographical Indication. Like PDO vinegar, the seal means that it was made in Modena and meets certain standards. Those standards are much, much looser than PDO vinegar, though. Anything made outside this region falls in the condimento category (basically, anything goes), and the quality varies a lot. So, how can you tell if your balsamic vinegar is real?