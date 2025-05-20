This Trendy Condiment Is Actually A Great Addition To Store-Bought Tomato Sauce

While you can't beat a classic, homemade tomato sauce from your grandma's recipe book, you can give your store-bought sauce deeper flavor by adding a little bit of hot honey. Made typically made from honey and chili peppers, hot honey — dubbed the trendy condiment du jour by no less than the New York Times — creates a more well-rounded texture and flavor when blended with the tartness of tomato sauces. The sugars in the honey cut through the acidity from the tomatoes while also adding deep, toasted notes as they caramelize.

The kind of honey in either your homemade hot honey or store-bought version can also add subtle earthy or botanical tastes to the sauce. And the chili peppers in the hot honey sauce, which can be anything from red pepper flakes to jalapeño or habaneros, bring heat that can actually make the tomatoes' own savoriness pop a little more. It's a great combination overall, as the honey brings a slight sweetness while the chilies lend a warming kick to the aftertaste.

There's also the mouth feel to consider when adding hot honey to tomato sauce. Hot honey is thick, which can make the sauce dense and more filling. It might also make the sauce a little stickier where it gets direct heat.