Shake Up Your Classic Taco Tuesday With A Lasagna Twist

Don't get me wrong; I love a good Taco Tuesday, but there are many creative ways to shake up your celebration. The next time you're craving Tex-Mex flavors, try swapping tortillas for pasta to make a taco lasagna – it's a layered bake that blends Italian lasagna with the lively flavors people love in Mexican tacos. This particular dish carves its own path — using lasagna noodles is very different from many Mexican-inspired casseroles that use stacked tortillas, but something about it just works. You'll end up with a large, flavor-packed meal quite different from standard tacos, and it's a great dish to make with lasagna noodles if you are tired of lasagna.

Start by choosing the right noodle for you. Some people boil traditional noodles first, while others grab the oven-ready kind to speed things up. The depth and savoriness of the dish come from the meat filling, which can be made with ground beef, ground turkey, or a plant-based option. You can even add an extra layer of spice with some chorizo, or opt for a hearty veggie mix with ingredients like cooked lentils, mushrooms, or squash.

Other add-ons — such as white or yellow onions, bell peppers, queso, or black or refried beans — add great flavor and texture. It's also important to sauce your taco lasagna. You can buy pre-made taco or enchilada sauce, jazz up some tomato sauce with spicy salsa, or layer in some equites (creamy seasoned corn kernels). For the cheese, you can stick with ricotta or creamy store-bought cottage cheese, or lean into the Tex-Mex side of things with sour cream and a mix of shredded cheeses like cheddar, Monterey Jack, and some cotija for a delicious blend.