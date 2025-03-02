The Unlikely Plastic Tool You Need For The Creamiest Guacamole Ever
In my opinion, guac is acceptable for nearly any occasion. Whether you're spreading it on toast for breakfast, having a Mexican night, or just need an easy appetizer, it's always a hit (and we can thank a pirate for the oldest guacamole recipe). For many of us, it's the creaminess of this dip that we love, which usually requires a fork and a bit of elbow grease when making it at home. But there's a simple trick to make guac ultra-creamy with much less effort — and all that's required is a plastic bag.
This method involves putting your avocado and other guac ingredients into a sturdy sandwich bag, squeezing out the air, and sealing it shut. You can then use your hands to massage the avocado through the bag and mash together the ingredients. Using your hand to thoroughly squash the guac will allow for more efficient mashing than using a fork, giving you a super-smooth and extra-creamy result. Once you have your desired consistency, you can just snip off one end of the sandwich bag, and pipe the guac into a bowl. Although you should probably keep it in the bag until serving, since it might might be safe to eat brown guac, but it's not very appealing.
Other methods for making creamy, dreamy guac
If you're not a fan of plastic, or want a more hands off approach, you can always add your guac ingredients straight into a blender or food processor and blend until it's as creamy as you like. And to avoid chopping all together, add store-bought pico de gallo to your guac. Another method, if you're okay with using some arm strength, is to use a potato masher. This will give a smoother and creamier consistency than a regular fork, since it has a much larger surface area for mashing, and can break down the avocado more efficiently.
A less classic approach is to add a creamy ingredient to the guac to enhance its overall creaminess. Plain Greek yoghurt, mayonnaise, or sour cream can all make the consistency of guac more silky and smooth as well as adding a hint of tanginess. Mix a little in with the rest of the ingredients, and voilà! An instant texture upgrade. Between a sandwich bag, potato masher, or sour cream, you're bound to have one of these lurking around for a creamier guac with minimal effort.