The Unlikely Plastic Tool You Need For The Creamiest Guacamole Ever

In my opinion, guac is acceptable for nearly any occasion. Whether you're spreading it on toast for breakfast, having a Mexican night, or just need an easy appetizer, it's always a hit (and we can thank a pirate for the oldest guacamole recipe). For many of us, it's the creaminess of this dip that we love, which usually requires a fork and a bit of elbow grease when making it at home. But there's a simple trick to make guac ultra-creamy with much less effort — and all that's required is a plastic bag.

This method involves putting your avocado and other guac ingredients into a sturdy sandwich bag, squeezing out the air, and sealing it shut. You can then use your hands to massage the avocado through the bag and mash together the ingredients. Using your hand to thoroughly squash the guac will allow for more efficient mashing than using a fork, giving you a super-smooth and extra-creamy result. Once you have your desired consistency, you can just snip off one end of the sandwich bag, and pipe the guac into a bowl. Although you should probably keep it in the bag until serving, since it might might be safe to eat brown guac, but it's not very appealing.