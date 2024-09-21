The Pre-Made Ingredient You Need For Easier Guacamole

It's really no mystery why guacamole is one of the most popular dips out there, and has been since the 1500s. Who could pass up a creamy blend of avocado with a zesty squeeze of lime, a sprinkle of salt, and the satisfying crunch of onion and fresh jalapeño? In fact, it's so popular that Market Data Forecast is predicting guacamole sales to grow by over a billion dollars between 2024 and 2029. That's a lot of guacamole.

But sometimes that hankering for some guac hits and you're either fresh out or haven't had time to run to the store to re-up your supply. No worries — you've got an avocado on the counter ripening by the second. Now all you need is some tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro, and the patience to dice everything up. But, let's be honest, your patience probably flew out the window the second those cravings kicked in. Don't want to spend the time and effort (and cleanup) chopping veggies, but also don't want to sacrifice flavor? Enter, store-bought pico de gallo!