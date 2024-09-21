The Pre-Made Ingredient You Need For Easier Guacamole
It's really no mystery why guacamole is one of the most popular dips out there, and has been since the 1500s. Who could pass up a creamy blend of avocado with a zesty squeeze of lime, a sprinkle of salt, and the satisfying crunch of onion and fresh jalapeño? In fact, it's so popular that Market Data Forecast is predicting guacamole sales to grow by over a billion dollars between 2024 and 2029. That's a lot of guacamole.
But sometimes that hankering for some guac hits and you're either fresh out or haven't had time to run to the store to re-up your supply. No worries — you've got an avocado on the counter ripening by the second. Now all you need is some tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro, and the patience to dice everything up. But, let's be honest, your patience probably flew out the window the second those cravings kicked in. Don't want to spend the time and effort (and cleanup) chopping veggies, but also don't want to sacrifice flavor? Enter, store-bought pico de gallo!
Save time (and energy) with pre-diced ingredients
Pre-made means that the days of laboriously dicing onions, garlic, tomatoes, and cilantro when making your own guacamole are a thing of the past. With store-bought pico de gallo — not to be confused with salsa — you're covered with all the ingredients you need to spice up your guac game. All you have to do is mash up an avocado, add the pico de gallo, sprinkle in some salt, and in minutes, you've got a bowl of fresh guacamole without ever needing to dig out the cutting board and chopping knife. Plus, your eyes will thank you for skipping the onion dicing part.
With this method, you're saving time and kitchen space while also making sure that your guacamole has a balance of flavors with the right proportions of vegetables. This can be more difficult to pull off when you're chopping by hand and are prone to knife blunders. Just mash, mix, and start dipping. Because guacamole should be one of life's simple pleasures, not a chore.