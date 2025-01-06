Is It Safe To Eat Brown Guacamole?

Is there any chip that guacamole can't improve? A mash-up of avocado, onion, and lime juice (among other ingredients), guacamole actually originated with the Aztecs. Whether you buy it pre-made or make it yourself (homemade guacamole is easy with store-bought pico), it's a cool, creamy topping or dip. Put it back in the fridge when you're done with it, though, and you might find the next day that it has turned brown. Is it still safe to eat?

Brown guacamole that is less than three days old and has been consistently refrigerated (meaning it hasn't been left out at room temperature for more than two hours) is still safe to eat — it has simply oxidized. Oxidation occurs when enzymes in the avocado's flesh react with the oxygen in the air (hence the name of the process), changing the color from bright green to a dank brown. It doesn't look the best, but if you give it a stir, the brown stuff on top mixes in with the still-green guac underneath, effectively eliminating it (if making the entire container a bit darker than before). Alternatively, you can just remove the offending layer and eat what's underneath.