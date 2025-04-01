How To Make Store-Bought Cottage Cheese Creamy
Cottage cheese might have a divisive texture, but it's hard to argue with the protein, calcium, and creaminess — these qualities are why cottage cheese is having a glow-up. Not only is it nutritious, but it's also extremely versatile, whether you're turning cottage cheese into pancakes or making a two-ingredient air fryer flatbread. But if the lumpy texture of cottage cheese is what's stopping you from trying out these delicious recipes, there's an easy fix to get it smooth and creamy: blend it.
Whipping it in a food processor or blender will break down the curds and beat air into the mixture, leaving you with a silky and creamy cottage cheese. Simply blend the cheese once and scrape down the sides before blending again until completely lump-free. If you don't have a specific recipe in mind, you can leave your whipped cottage cheese plain and serve it as a dip, spread, or the base of a sweet or savory bowl.
Getting the most out of your whipped cottage cheese
When choosing which cottage cheese to blend, it's best to avoid fat-free versions, as a small percentage of fat will help you achieve a creamy consistency. For the most airy texture, this whipped cheese is better when freshly blended, so don't go making this too far ahead of time. However, leftovers will last for a couple of days refrigerated in an airtight container. For larger amounts, blend in batches to ensure the mixture is lump-free. On that same note, scraping down the sides while blending is essential to making sure there are no hidden lumps — so don't skip this step.
The smooth texture and neutral taste of this whipped cheese make it the perfect protein-packed addition to sneak into smoothies, pasta sauces, creamy soups, and baked desserts. It is also a great substitute for dairy products like heavy cream or mayo when you want a lighter flavor and texture. If you want to impress some dinner guests, serve it under some glazed carrots for a stand-out side dish or with a drizzle of honey and flaky salt for a sweet and savory dip. Blended cottage cheese deserves to shine!