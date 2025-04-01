How To Make Store-Bought Cottage Cheese Creamy

Cottage cheese might have a divisive texture, but it's hard to argue with the protein, calcium, and creaminess — these qualities are why cottage cheese is having a glow-up. Not only is it nutritious, but it's also extremely versatile, whether you're turning cottage cheese into pancakes or making a two-ingredient air fryer flatbread. But if the lumpy texture of cottage cheese is what's stopping you from trying out these delicious recipes, there's an easy fix to get it smooth and creamy: blend it.

Whipping it in a food processor or blender will break down the curds and beat air into the mixture, leaving you with a silky and creamy cottage cheese. Simply blend the cheese once and scrape down the sides before blending again until completely lump-free. If you don't have a specific recipe in mind, you can leave your whipped cottage cheese plain and serve it as a dip, spread, or the base of a sweet or savory bowl.