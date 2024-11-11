It Only Takes 2 Added Ingredients To Turn Cottage Cheese Into Pancakes

Cooking can be a hassle, so it's nice not to have to spend too long cleaning dishes with this recipe. The batter is the easiest part, with a serving for two made from a half cup of oats, a half cup of cottage cheese, and two eggs. Toss the ingredients into a blender until you have a smooth consistency.

Pour the batter onto a medium to medium-low heat pan. This way you can observe when to flip the pancake, since the middle of the pancake won't begin to bubble like normal and you'll have to pay attention when it is time to flip. Using butter or oil is essential when heating your mix, but be mindful that using more than a tablespoon of either can lead to extra crispy pancakes — which you can't go wrong with. Then, top with your favorite fixings, like Hickory syrup (buy a bottle immediately if you've never tried it), fruit, and chocolate chips.

Cottage cheese has gained popularity as a versatile ingredient, appearing in everything from flatbreads to TikTok's cottage cheese ice cream. For a savory twist, mix cottage cheese with salsa, creating a delicious texture and a great option to dip your chips in. On the sugary side of things, pair it with fruit and a dash of honey for a sweet dip. Plus, if you use gluten-free oats, the recipe is friendly to those with a gluten allergy, making these pancakes a great option for friends with dietary restrictions and a fantastic way to add more people to the breakfast table.