Make Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Flatbread With 2 Simple Ingredients
Do you remember cloud bread, that pandemic-era TikTok food fad that really stretched the definition of what it meant to be bread? Its big selling points were that you could make it with just three ingredients (egg whites, cream cheese, and cream of tartar), and it was both low-carb and gluten-free. Well, it seems TikTok trendsetters are at it again, raising the stakes and cutting the ingredient list with high-protein cottage cheese flatbread.
To make it, all you do is mix half a cup of cottage cheese with an egg, pour the bread batter (one could hardly call it dough) into a parchment paper-lined air fryer basket, and bake it at 350 F for half an hour (15 minutes on each side).
For those without an air fryer, you can also double the ingredients and cook it in a baking dish in a standard oven. You'll want to grease the pan first, of course, so the batter doesn't stick. While it may take a bit longer to bake, you'll have twice the amount of bread in just a few minutes more. Oven-baked cottage cheese bread may also come out crispier than the air-fried kind.
How to add some flavor to your flatbread
So, what does cottage cheese flatbread taste like? It doesn't have a whole lot of flavor on its own, although some have described it as omelet-like in both taste and texture. Just like an omelet, though, you can amp up the flavor by stirring some seasonings into the batter. Salt would be good, as well as pepper (black, red, or both), garlic powder, onion powder, and Parmesan cheese (a far more flavorful cheese than cottage). You could also make a sweeter bread by adding sugar and cinnamon, or even pumpkin pie spice (If pumpkin spice noodles can be a thing, why not pumpkin spice flatbread?).
Of course, your flatbread's flavor will also be affected by what you use it for. While it may not be sturdy enough to make a traditional sandwich, unless you've baked it extra crispy, you can layer it with ham and cheese or tuna salad and roll it into a wrap. You could also slather it with marinara and melt on some mozzarella to make a rather floppy pizza, or use it as the base for avocado toast. Or, if you want to embrace the bread's omeletty essence, you could roll it around bacon and fried potatoes to make a breakfast burrito.