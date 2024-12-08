Make Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Flatbread With 2 Simple Ingredients

Do you remember cloud bread, that pandemic-era TikTok food fad that really stretched the definition of what it meant to be bread? Its big selling points were that you could make it with just three ingredients (egg whites, cream cheese, and cream of tartar), and it was both low-carb and gluten-free. Well, it seems TikTok trendsetters are at it again, raising the stakes and cutting the ingredient list with high-protein cottage cheese flatbread.

To make it, all you do is mix half a cup of cottage cheese with an egg, pour the bread batter (one could hardly call it dough) into a parchment paper-lined air fryer basket, and bake it at 350 F for half an hour (15 minutes on each side).

For those without an air fryer, you can also double the ingredients and cook it in a baking dish in a standard oven. You'll want to grease the pan first, of course, so the batter doesn't stick. While it may take a bit longer to bake, you'll have twice the amount of bread in just a few minutes more. Oven-baked cottage cheese bread may also come out crispier than the air-fried kind.